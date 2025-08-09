403
Intel CEO Shares Stance on Resignation Demands
(MENAFN) US semiconductor giant Intel’s Chief Executive Officer, Lip-Bu Tan, issued a response Thursday regarding the uproar and President Donald Trump's demand for his immediate departure due to suspected associations with Chinese firms linked to the military.
Tan emphasized that they are "engaging with the Administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts."
Tan, a naturalized American citizen originally from Malaysia and raised in Singapore, stated:
"The United States has been my home for more than 40 years. I love this country and am profoundly grateful for the opportunities it has given me. I also love this company. Leading Intel at this critical moment is not just a job – it’s a privilege."
He addressed the circulation of what he described as "a lot of" false information regarding his previous leadership roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems.
"Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem – and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards. My reputation has been built on trust – on doing what I say I’ll do, and doing it the right way. This is the same way I am leading Intel," Tan explained.
He further expressed that he "fully" supports Trump’s goals of strengthening America’s national and financial security.
On the same day, Trump demanded Tan's resignation, citing alleged connections to Chinese military-linked enterprises.
"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately," Trump posted on Truth Social. "There is no other solution to this problem," he added.
