India’s Modi, Putin Hold Talks on Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and review the state of bilateral relations, according to an official statement from New Delhi.
During the call, Putin provided Modi with an update on recent developments in the Ukraine war, as per the Indian Prime Minister’s Office.
Modi reiterated “India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the statement emphasized, underscoring New Delhi’s neutral diplomatic posture.
The timing of the dialogue is notable, as it follows sharp trade tensions with Washington. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced a hike in tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, accusing India of reaping economic gains from discounted Russian oil.
In their conversation, Modi and Putin also evaluated the progress of bilateral cooperation, and “reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” the statement said.
Modi extended a formal invitation to Putin for the 23rd annual India-Russia summit, scheduled to take place in India later this year.
A separate release from the Kremlin noted that Putin shared outcomes from his recent meeting in Moscow with US envoy Steve Witkoff, focusing on the Ukraine situation.
“Expressing gratitude for this information, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's consistent position in favor of political-diplomatic settlement of the situation around Ukraine,” the Kremlin statement added.
Both leaders also exchanged perspectives on key global and regional matters, with specific attention to trade, investment, and broader economic cooperation.
