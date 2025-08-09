Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, China Chip Conflict Escalates

2025-08-09 03:38:12
(MENAFN) The ongoing U.S.–China semiconductor conflict has flared up once again, following fresh accusations by the U.S. Department of Justice, which has charged two Chinese citizens for “knowingly and willfully” exporting Nvidia H100 artificial intelligence (AI) processors to China.

Simultaneously, authorities in Taiwan reportedly apprehended three individuals for allegedly misappropriating proprietary information.

The technological rivalry between these two global powers intensified in 2019 when the United States imposed sanctions on Chinese tech conglomerate Huawei, marking the beginning of one of the most significant chip-related standoffs in recent memory.

Claims involving spying and intellectual property theft have added further strain to the already growing list of reciprocal restrictions on semiconductor and critical material exports between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. Department of Justice formally accused Chuan Geng and Shiwei Yang of illegally sending Nvidia H100 chips to China between October 2022 and July 2025, bypassing necessary governmental authorizations.

In a parallel development, Taiwanese officials arrested three individuals on suspicion of illicitly obtaining confidential data from Taiwan's leading semiconductor producer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The identities of those detained have not been made public.

