On 1St Anniversary Of RG Kar Tragedy, Amit Malviya Shares Statistics On 'Rising Crime Against Women' In Bengal
In a social media statement, BJP IT cell chief described West Bengal as the "most unsafe" state for women, and shared some statistics to substantiate his claims.
Malviya pointed out that, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there had been 34,738 crimes against women in 2022 in Bengal, which is among the top five states in India.
According to him, the current crime rate in West Bengal is 71.8 per lakh population, higher than the national average of 65.4, as per the NCRB records.
Malviya had also pointed out that West Bengal has 48,600 pending rape and POCSO cases as of August 2024, despite fast-track special courts being in place.
"Under Mamata Banerjee, Bengal's women are left unprotected, unheard, and unsafe. Bengal doesn't just deserve answers - it deserves accountability. In 2026, she must be voted out. There is no other way," Malviya said.
In another social media post on the R.G. Kar rape and murder issue, Malviya claimed even after a year of the tragedy, nothing had changed in West Bengal, and the 'crime against women" in the state was continuing as usual.
"One year later - nothing has changed. From Cooch Behar to Basanti, from Patuli to Kasba, the cries of Bengal's daughters still pierce the air. And the self-proclaimed protector of Bengal? She has no ear for the pain of the Banglar Meye. No time to guard the Durgas and Lakshmis of Bengal. Too busy shoving them into the shadows of the home, too busy assassinating their character in public life," said Malviya.
According to him, "This is Bengal's tragedy - A land, which was once the torchbearer of women's emancipation, the pioneer of the female renaissance, now begs for its women to be freed from the chains of Mamata Banerjee's misogynistic rule."
"But no more. 2026 will ensure justice is delivered," Malviya added.
