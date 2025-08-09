Uzbekistan Pushes Renewable And Nuclear Energy To Increase Electricity Capacity

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan has invested 2.8 trillion som ($254 million) in the development of Tashkent's energy supply system over the past two years, Trend reports.

This progress was highlighted during a government meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which focused on measures to ensure the stability of the city's energy system.

As part of these efforts, 36 substations, 665 transformers, and more than 2,000 kilometers of power lines have been modernized.

Despite these advancements, significant challenges remain. Currently, 46 substations and 207 transformers are operating under overload conditions. Since the start of the year, the number of electricity consumers in Tashkent has increased by 40,000, driving demand up by 6 percent.

Furthermore, while extreme summer heatwaves previously lasted no longer than a week, this year they extended for 20 days. Consequently, electricity consumption in July exceeded 900 million kilowatt-hours.

These developments underscore the urgent need for continued systematic modernization. During the presentation, the Minister of Energy outlined detailed plans for each district and mahalla (neighborhood) in the capital.

In the first phase, scheduled for completion by the end of this year, the plan includes upgrading 374 kilometers of power lines, 11 substations, and 62 transformers. In 2026, modernization efforts will expand to cover an additional 788 kilometers of lines, 35 substations, and 145 transformers. This will involve repairing and installing new transformers and power lines within the region.

The President highlighted the approaching autumn-winter season and stressed the importance of completing all planned works by November 1.

Officials also reported on measures being taken to ensure a stable energy supply throughout the cold months.

In recent years, power generation capacity has been actively expanded across all regions of Uzbekistan. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to transition industrial enterprises to alternative energy sources. Notably, by 2027, solar power plants with a combined capacity of 752 megawatts and energy storage systems totaling 812 megawatts are planned for installation at major industrial sites and tourist facilities.

The President was also updated on progress in the nuclear energy sector.

As is widely known, Uzbekistan is constructing a small nuclear power plant. Every phase of this project-from design through commissioning- will be carried out under the strict supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), adhering to the latest safety standards.

The President instructed the authorities to ensure the timely and high-quality commissioning of these facilities, aiming to establish stable and reliable energy capacities. The Cabinet of Ministers was also tasked with holding weekly discussions on advancing energy efficiency.