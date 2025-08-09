403
Publications Division, Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting, Launches Chhota Bheem Comic Series To Boost Indian Content Creation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Publications Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, today unveiled the latest Chhota Bheem comic series at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, reaffirming its commitment to promoting Indian content creation and bringing culturally rooted narratives to young readers. The launch event featured a discussion on the creative journey and themes of Chhota Bheem, one of India's most iconic children's characters.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Director General, Publications Division, Shri Bhupendra Kainthola, said:“The stories we tell, especially to our children, should have an Indian connection. In a land like ours where our grandparents told bedside stories with Indian characters, Publications Division cannot but look at those storytelling traditions. The more we talk about them in the mother tongue, the more rooted would be the growth story of our new generation. As Indian stories leave a message of values and courage, they ought to reach all corners.”
Developed in collaboration with Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd., the comic series follows the adventures of Bheem, a brave and kind-hearted boy in the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur. Known for his extraordinary strength, Bheem embodies friendship, courage, teamwork, and moral values inspired by Indian culture and folklore.
Shri Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd., said,“The Government of India has been actively promoting Indian content creation in animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics through initiatives such as WAVES 2025. With this continued support, India is poised to emerge as a global leader in these sectors.”
The release of the Chhota Bheem comic series echoes the vision emphasised during the recent WAVES Summit in Mumbai, which called for strengthening India's creative economy through content that resonates with domestic audiences and reflects India's cultural heritage. With its cross-generational appeal, the series is poised to enrich children's literature while contributing to the larger national goal of encouraging Indian narratives across books, animation, films, and digital platforms.
