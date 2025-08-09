403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) --
1990 -- UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 662 considering Iraq's annexation of the State of Kuwait null and void.
1990 -- The Iraqi regime's government ordered all diplomatic missions in Kuwait to relocate to Baghdad under alleged annexation of State of Kuwait, which the UNSC considered null and void.
2000 -- The State of Kuwait and the United States signed a medical memorandum of cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.
2005 -- Mesleh Al-Azmi, a former MP, passed away at age 65.
2006 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company delivers operations and management of 40 fuel stations to Al-Sour Co. in line with the privatization plan.
2008 -- Kuwaiti Taekwondo practitioner Wejdan Al-Enezi won the gold medal at the fourth Al-Hassan international tournament held in Jordan.
2010 -- Kuwait and the UK signed in London an MoU for security cooperation, according to which, among other items, the UK would supply the Gulf State with high-tech security cameras to be installed at sensitive sites, as well as transferring expertise to the Ministry of Interior.
2010 -- The Kuwaiti national diving team won the 20th GCC tournament with 12 gold, 10 silver, and six bronze medals.
2015 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research registered two patents at the US patent office attributed to Dr. Shawqi Lahaleyah.
2016 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed with the Maldives a KD-15-million loan agreement to fund expansion of the Maldives' Ibrahim Nasr international airport.
2016 -- Kuwait and France signed a major deal according to which Paris would sell the Gulf State up to 30 military Caracal helicopters.
2020 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah announced USD 41 million in aid to the Lebanese people during the international conference on the assistance and support of Lebanon and its people held in the aftermath of the Beirut Port explosion.
2022 -- Kuwait Capital Markets Authority won a board member position at the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) by the acclamation of its candidate for senior executive management Muthanna Al-Saleh, Head of the Markets Sector. (end)
