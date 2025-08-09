Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
France Criticizes Israel's Gaza Plan

France Criticizes Israel's Gaza Plan


2025-08-09 01:13:35
(MENAFN) On Friday, France denounced in the "strongest terms" the Israeli administration's intention to assume control of Gaza, restating its "firm opposition" to the initiative.

"France strongly condemns the plan adopted overnight by the Israeli government to once again extend its military operations to take control of Gaza City, with the aim of militarily controlling the entire Gaza Strip," the Foreign Ministry expressed in a formal communication.

France repeated its "firm opposition" to any initiative involving the occupation of the Gaza Strip and the forced removal of its inhabitants, emphasizing that such measures would constitute "serious violations of international law" and lead to an "absolute deadlock."

"They would undermine the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians to live in peace within a viable, sovereign, and contiguous state, and would pose a threat to regional stability," the ministry stated.

The ministry also reaffirmed France's dedication to advancing a two-state solution, emphasizing that the destiny of Gaza "must be part of a future Palestinian state led by the Palestinian Authority."

"France will continue the work initiated in New York, together with its partners and the United Nations, to deploy a temporary international stabilization mission to ensure the security of both Israelis and Palestinians. It calls on its partners and all other states to join this collective effort," it added, referencing a recent conference on a two-state resolution.

MENAFN09082025000045017167ID1109905791

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search