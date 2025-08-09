Tesla Stop Work On Dojo Supercomputer

Tesla, the American electric car manufacturer, has decided to disband the team responsible for developing its ambitious Dojo supercomputer, a key part of its efforts to advance artificial intelligence and self-driving technology, Azernews reports.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Peter Bannon, the project manager overseeing Dojo, will be leaving the company. In addition, at least 20 team members have already resigned, with the remaining employees being reassigned to other Tesla projects. This restructuring marks a shift in the company's strategy regarding AI and high-performance computing.

Going forward, Tesla plans to lean more on its established technology partners, including American giants Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), as well as South Korea's Samsung Electronics, to help accelerate its computing capabilities.

The move is seen as part of a broader trend in the tech industry where companies are increasingly collaborating with specialized partners instead of building everything in-house. Nvidia, in particular, has become a major player in AI hardware, with its graphics processing units (GPUs) being central to the training of AI models. Meanwhile, AMD's chips are also gaining prominence for their high efficiency in data centers.

Tesla's decision to rely more on external tech partners could also be an indication of a larger industry shift, as the demand for AI processing power continues to grow. Building supercomputers like Dojo is incredibly resource-intensive, and partnerships could help Tesla reduce costs while still benefiting from the rapid advances in AI.

This shift in focus allows Tesla to potentially redirect resources towards its electric vehicle production, energy storage solutions, and other areas, while still making use of cutting-edge AI and computing technologies from its partners.