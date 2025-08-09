Over 5 Million Patients Benefit From Affordable Medicines Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health Yevhen Honchar on television, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of patients using the program is growing every year. In total, more than 5 million people have used the program since its inception. In the first half of this year alone, there were already more than 2.5 million. This growth trend is expected to continue,” Honchar said.

He noted that the program includes almost 600 medicines and medical devices that patients can receive either free of charge or with a minimal co-payment. According to Honchar, this list will be expanded.

"Every year, we also increase funding for the program. This year, more than 6 billion hryvnias have been allocated for it. In case of overspending, we will initiate the issue of additional redistribution or the use of other tools available to the government to ensure the necessary funding. The expansion of the“Affordable Medicines” program is one of our priorities, as it allows an increasing number of patients to receive the necessary medicines," said the deputy minister.

He noted that more than 2,000 pharmacies have already joined the program.

Zelensky congratulates medical workers on their professional holiday

As reported, the“Affordable Medicines” program aims to reduce patients' expenses for medicines and medical devices. The program includes drugs used to treat and prevent cardiovascular diseases, type II diabetes and bronchial asthma, type I diabetes, chronic lower respiratory diseases, mental and behavioral disorders, and Parkinson's disease.

Natalia Husak, head of the National Health Service, said that some pharmacies could lose their licenses if they do not participate in the state program“Affordable Medicines.”

Photo: gov