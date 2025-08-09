Pakistan Welcomes Peace Agreement Signed Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Pakistani PM
He noted that this landmark development marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus, a region that has endured decades of conflict and human suffering.
"We congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this historic agreement, that reflects wisdom, foresight and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region. Pakistan has always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and we stand with them at this proud moment of their history.
We also appreciate the facilitation role of the United States, under President Donald Trump, in bringing the two sides together and securing an agreement that opens new avenues for trade, connectivity, and regional integration. It is our hope that this spirit of dialogue will serve as an example for other regions facing protracted conflicts," he said.
