Ukraine, United States To Jointly Work On Protection Of Critical Energy Infrastructure

The relevant statement was made by the agency's press service following a working meeting in Kraków.

The meeting, which also included the representatives of the Ukrainian State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Ukrenergo National Power Company, and the experts of the U.S. Department of Energy Office and the National Nuclear Security Administration, revolved around increasing the protection and ensuring the sustainability of critical energy infrastructure.

The parties agreed to further coordinate measures and expand funding opportunities for joint projects.

The meeting participants discussed ways to enhance the passive protection of critical energy facilities. Additionally, they considered the possibility of implementing the second tier of protection at one of substations, using American technologies.

Among other things, the parties identified the priority needs to ensure the passive protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure that require international support or partnership.

The agency mentioned that they were carrying out measures to protect critical infrastructure facilities in the fuel and energy sector against enemy drone attacks (the second tier, 22 objects) and missile strikes (the third tier, 22 objects).

A reminder that, as of February 2025, the protection of the second-tier energy objects that the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development was working on was 90% completed.

