Coloring.App Launches AI-Powered Platform To Convert Photos And Prompts Into Custom Printable Coloring Pages And Books

Coloring Launches AI-Powered Platform to Convert Photos and Prompts Into Custom Printable Coloring Pages and Books

Founded by Morgan Bender and Mathieu Pheulpin, the San Francisco-based company simplifies creating custom coloring pages and books: Upload a photo or enter a description, and AI generates clean line art in seconds. Users can refine prompts, adjust complexity, select themes, and get color suggestions via features like photo-to-coloring page conversion and text-to-coloring page generation . This functionality appeals to a wide range of users, from parents and teachers to illustrators and therapists, looking to design custom printable coloring books or individual printable custom coloring pages for various activities. Finished designs can be printed at home or compiled into bound custom gift coloring books.

"At Coloring, we're passionate about using AI to unleash creativity and turn everyday moments into tangible art that families can enjoy together," said Bender, co-founder and CEO. "Our launch brings this vision to life, inspired by creating magical experiences for my own son."









Users have the option to compile finished designs into full coloring books. The book builder includes layout customization, cover design, and messaging features. Completed books can be printed at home or ordered for delivery with professional binding. A growing free coloring page gallery allows users to browse and download community-created designs, searchable by theme

Coloring also emphasizes privacy and user control. Uploaded photos are not stored, and users can decide whether to keep their artwork private or share it publicly. This feature has been particularly appreciated by parents and therapists seeking secure and respectful ways to engage children through art.

During beta access, Coloring has attracted over 7,000 users, generating 15,000+ pages and 500+ books, with 10% week-over-week growth fueled by demand for its family and kid-focused AI tools.

"The power of generative AI lies in its ability to personalize experiences at scale," Bender added. "Coloring contributes to this wave with accessible, playful tools rooted in real-life moments."

Its features appeal to a diverse user base, from those wanting to convert a photo to coloring page as a keepsake, to educators designing class materials, or families building personalized coloring books as gifts. The platform also caters to art therapy practitioners and those planning group activities, birthdays, or homeschooling

Coloring plans to expand its gallery and personalization options, including mobile apps, library organization features, and commerce tools, over the coming months, integrating user feedback from the beta phase to enhance its capabilities.

Visit Coloring to create AI-generated coloring sheets, custom gift books, or photo-to-coloring projects.

About app

Coloring is a San Francisco-based tech company founded by Morgan Bender and Mathieu Pheulpin. It enables users to generate printable custom coloring pages, AI photo-to-book designs, and full custom books from photos or prompts. Built for homes, classrooms, and professionals, it emphasizes privacy, ease, and creativity in AI-driven art and memory-making. Learn more at Coloring.

