'You're Fired!': Trump Tells Intel Boss To Resign Over China Ties

MENAFN - Asia Times) Intel Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan was told by US President Donald Trump to step down after a chip design software firm he managed pleaded guilty to violating US export controls.

“The Chief Executive of Intel is highly conflicted and must resign, immediately,” Trump posted on Truth Social on August 7.“There is no other solution to this problem.”

The comments followed a letter sent by US Senator Tom Cotton to Intel chairman Frank Yeary on August 5, expressing concern about the security and integrity of Intel's operations and their potential impact on US national security.

Cotton pointed out that Cadence, an electronic design automation (EDA) software maker, pleaded guilty on July 28 to illegally selling its products to a Chinese military university and transferring its technology to an associated Chinese semiconductor company without obtaining licenses.

“These illegal activities occurred under Tan's tenure,” Cotton said in his letter.

He added that the US government awarded approximately $8 billion to Intel under the CHIPS and Science Act, while the company is required to be a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars and comply with applicable security regulations.

He said Tan's associations with China raise questions about Intel's ability to fulfill these obligations.

He asked Intel's board to explain whether:



It was aware of Cadence's subpoenas before hiring Tan as Chief Executive;

It required Tan to divest from his positions in semiconductor firms linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or the People's Liberation Army (PLA); Tan disclosed any remaining investments, professional roles, or ties to Chinese companies to the US government.

Tan sent a note to all Intel employees on August 7 stating that there has been a lot of misinformation circulating about his past roles at Walden International and Cadence.

“Over 40+ years in the industry, I've built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem – and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards,” he says in the note.

“My reputation has been built on trust – on doing what I say I'll do, and doing it the right way. This is the same way I am leading Intel,” he adds.“We are engaging with the [Trump] Administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts.”

'I'm an overseas Chinese'

Tan, dubbed the“Godfather of the chip industry,” was born into a Malaysian Chinese family in 1959. He grew up in Singapore and later became an American.