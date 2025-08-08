Aonmeetings Launches $3.99 Monthly Plan To Eliminate Hidden Webinar Fees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New pricing model challenges $79 monthly add-ons from major video conferencing platforms

Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AONMeetings today announced the release of a new pricing structure that includes unlimited webinar features -such as registration management, interactive tools, and professional broadcasting-starting at just $3.99 per month. The announcement comes as small businesses increasingly push back against industry-standard webinar fees that can total nearly $100 per month on other platforms.





While other platforms charge $14.99 monthly for basic video conferencing plus an additional $79 for webinar features – totaling $93.99 monthly – AONMeetings includes unlimited webinars, registration management, and professional broadcasting tools in every plan starting at just $3.99.

"The industry has convinced businesses that presenting to an audience should cost 20 times more than having a conversation," said Dwight Reed, founder of AONMeetings. "We're asking a simple question: why should webinar capabilities be a luxury add-on when they're just another way to communicate professionally?"

The $79 Question That's Waking Up Businesses

The pricing disparity reveals how competitors monetize basic functionality. A typical business using Zoom's webinar features pays $1,127.88 annually, while AONMeetings delivers the same capabilities for $47.88 yearly – a difference of $1,080 per year that goes directly to profit margins instead of customer value.

"I was floored when I realized I was paying almost $100 monthly just to present to my clients," said Marcus Thompson, a business consultant who switched to AONMeetings. "The exact same features are included free here. It honestly felt like I was being scammed by my previous platform."

The math becomes even more striking for growing businesses: a company needing to host weekly webinars pays competitors an extra $948 annually just for presentation capabilities that should be standard.

Complete Webinar Suite Included at No Extra Cost

AONMeetings includes enterprise-grade webinar features that competitors charge premium prices for:

Unlimited webinar hosting with no time restrictions

Professional registration pages with custom branding

Audience management tools including attendee lists and analytics

Interactive features like polls, Q&A, and chat moderation

HD broadcasting quality with screen sharing capabilities

Recording and playback for on-demand content Email marketing integration for automated follow-ups

Custom branding and professional presentation tools

Multi-presenter support for panel discussions and team presentations





"Every business needs to present to groups – whether it's training employees, showcasing products, or educating customers," explained Dwight Reed. "Making this a premium feature is like charging extra for the ability to speak to more than one person at a time."

Exposing the Add-On Economy

The webinar pricing model exemplifies how traditional platforms have created an "add-on economy" where basic business communication features are carved up into expensive premium tiers.

Industry analysis reveals that 84% of businesses require webinar capabilities, yet 71% avoid using them due to additional costs imposed by major platforms. This pricing barrier forces companies to compromise their marketing and training capabilities or significantly inflate their communication budgets.

"We're democratizing professional presentation tools," said Dwight Reed. "A small business owner shouldn't have to choose between hosting a product demo and making payroll. Professional webinar capabilities should be a given, not a premium add-on."

Challenging the Status Quo

AONMeetings' approach challenges the industry practice of segmenting basic communication features into expensive tiers. The platform treats webinars as a fundamental communication need rather than a luxury service.

"The question isn't how we can afford to include webinars for free – it's why competitors think they can justify charging $79 monthly for something that costs pennies to deliver," said Dwight Reed. "We're simply refusing to participate in the industry's artificial scarcity model."

About AONMeetings

Founded in 2020, AONMeetings is a browser-based video conferencing platform designed to make professional communication accessible to businesses of all sizes.

The platform serves healthcare, education, legal, and corporate clients with enterprise-grade security and features at transparent, inclusive pricing. The platform requires no software downloads and works seamlessly across all devices using standard web browsers. All plans include unlimited meeting time, webinar capabilities, and professional features without hidden fees or premium add-ons.

For more information about AONMeetings, visit aonmeetings.com or contact:

