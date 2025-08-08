'I Almost Hit A Kid': UAE Residents Share E-Scooter Encounters After Police Video

A video released by Abu Dhabi Police on reckless e-scooter drivin has sparked a conversation among UAE residents around safety, enforcement, and the urgent need for stricter regulations.

The video, which highlights the dangers of improper e-scooter use in public and residential areas, has drawn strong reactions from residents across the UAE, many of whom have experienced near misses or witnessed risky behavior firsthand.

In the video, three people in kandoras ride e-scooters in areas that are unsuitable. Police urge residents to use e-scooters only in designated safe areas.

Um Saeed, a long-time resident of Jumeirah in Dubai, recounted a moment when she was nearly hit by an e-scooter while walking to the grocery store.“The rider came out of nowhere from between two parked cars,” she said.“I barely had time to move.”

She also raised concerns about riders speeding through pedestrian zones, particularly in areas frequented by children and the elderly.“Many of them are looking at their phones or wearing headphones. They're not paying attention to their surroundings,” she said.

Ahmed Essa Al Mansoori, 45, from Ras Al Khaimah, described a similarly frightening encounter when a child on a scooter suddenly crossed in front of his car at night without any lights or protective gear.“I almost hit him,” Al Mansoori said.“It was terrifying. These scooters are fast, and there are no rules being followed. Kids are weaving between cars like it's a game.”

He emphasised the urgent need for regulation, including age limits, designated riding zones, and speed restrictions.“Right now, there are no real penalties to deter this behavior,” he added.

Syed Ahmed, a resident in Sharjah, said one of the biggest problems is the unpredictability of scooter riders.“They often ride very fast, and it becomes difficult for drivers or even pedestrians to judge their speed or movements,” he said.“This lack of predictability can easily lead to an accident.

Syed noted the contrast between responsible and reckless users.“Honestly, many don't follow the rules. You can clearly see it on the roads,” he said.“However, I must admit that some do try to ride responsibly and stay within the law. It's a mix, but unfortunately, the reckless ones create a bad image for everyone.”

Following the release of the video, Abu Dhabi Police reiterated the importance of using electric scooters responsibly and only in designated safe zones. Authorities urged residents to respect traffic laws and protect pedestrian areas. They also called on families and schools to take a more active role in educating children and teens about safe riding practices.

Even young riders agree that more awareness is needed. Youmna Suleiman, a teenager who regularly uses her scooter, described a near crash with another rider who was heading straight toward her.“I thought we'd collide, but I swerved just in time,” she said.

She stressed the importance of using lights, especially in the evening.“It's scary when you can't see someone coming because they don't have their flashlight on,” she said.“That's dangerous for everyone.”

Youmna also pointed out that many riders don't wear helmets or slow down in crowded areas.“There are basic safety steps people just ignore,” she added.