Techmediabreaks Why AI Maverick Intel Inc. (BINP) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AI Maverick Intel (OTCID: BINP) recently rebranded and adopted a new strategic direction focused on AI-powered customer acquisition and automated sales engagement. The company was featured in a recent article that describes its vision“to eliminate friction from the customer acquisition process by replacing traditional, resource-heavy outreach with intelligent, automated engagement. Its mission is to empower organizations to connect with their ideal audiences at high velocity, using real-time insights and personalized communication powered by machine learning. AI Maverick Intel is committed to creating long-term value through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships that enhance operational performance and accelerate growth.”

To view the full article, visit

About AI Maverick Intel Inc.

AI Maverick is a growth-focused artificial intelligence company acquiring and optimizing revenue-generating businesses through its proprietary AI Maverick platform. The company enables intelligent, two-way engagement across healthcare, biotech, insurance, transportation and other verticals, delivering long-term value through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BINP are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN