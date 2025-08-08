Singapore National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send my sincerest congratulations to the people of Singapore on the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s independence.

The United States and Singapore have enjoyed a strong and enduring relationship for nearly 60 years. Since the earliest days of its independence, the United States has partnered with Singapore to advance the security and mutual prosperity of our two nations. Both our countries have a steadfast commitment to the U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership, which has flourished through economic cooperation, mutual respect, and robust security ties to the benefit of our two peoples and others across the region. Looking ahead, we are excited to deepen our partnership on existing initiatives and cooperate on new endeavors, including developing the technologies of the future. I am confident our collaboration will sustain the positive momentum of our relationship for decades to come.

The United States is proud to have stood with Singapore over the past six decades as it transformed into one of the region’s greatest economic success stories and a pillar for peace and security in the region. With warmest congratulations from the United States as you mark this milestone, I wish all the people of Singapore a prosperous year ahead.