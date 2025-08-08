NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russia's First Dy Prime Minister In Moscow
During the meeting, Doval and Manturov discussed a broad spectrum of issues, from military-technical cooperation to joint projects in strategic sectors such as civil aviation, metallurgy, and the chemical industry.
The Russian Embassy in India shared an update on the discussions via Telegram on Saturday, August 9, stating:
"Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held a meeting with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval.
The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral military-technical cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in other strategic sectors, including civil aircraft manufacturing, metallurgy, and the chemical industry."
Earlier Doval met Russia's Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu. Both sides explored ways to deepen strategic ties and enhance cooperation in multilateral forums.
Both sides stressed the need for collaborative efforts ahead of this year's bilateral summit, and exchanged views on Russia-India cooperation in multilateral forums, as well as key global security issues.
“On August 7, Secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergey Shoigu held talks with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval. The parties discussed ways to further strengthen the Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership and emphasised the importance of joint efforts in preparation of the bilateral summit by the end of this year. They also discussed cooperation between Russia and India in multilateral formats and exchanged views on topical issues of international security,” the Russian Embassy in India posted on Telegram.
The meetings come in the run-up to the annual India-Russia bilateral summit, with President Putin expected to visit India later this month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday received Doval at the Kremlin, marking a significant moment in the evolving strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.
