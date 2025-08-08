Estate 360® Launches In Greater East Phoenix, Bringing Premier Estate Sale Services To The Valley

Estate 360® Estate Sales & Downsizing – The trusted name in modern, full-service estate sale solutions.

- Ryker Jordan

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Estate 360® Estate Sales & Downsizing, the nation's #1 referred estate sale solution, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Greater East Phoenix, Arizona. With this expansion, Estate 360® brings its proven, tech-forward approach to estate liquidation, helping local families and professionals simplify the complex process of downsizing, moving, or managing a loved one's estate.

“Our mission has always been to elevate the estate sale experience with compassion, integrity, and innovation,” said Ryker Jordan, owner of the Greater East Phoenix franchise.“We're proud to offer the East Valley a trusted resource that removes stress and delivers results during what can often be a challenging time.”

Known for its full-service, concierge-style model, Estate 360® handles every aspect of an estate sale - from item cataloging and staging to digital marketing and nationwide online auctions. The company's proprietary system ensures faster sales, better net returns, and less work for clients.

This newest Arizona location will serve communities throughout the Greater East Phoenix region, including Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, and East Phoenix regions. Estate 360® is proud to partner with real estate professionals, fiduciaries, attorneys, and families to deliver seamless estate sale services that stand above the rest.

Whether managing the estate of a loved one, relocating, or downsizing into a new chapter of life, Estate 360® provides personalized solutions with unmatched professionalism and care.

Highlights of Estate 360® Estate Sales:

Nationwide online auctions with local pick-up

Professional inventory, photography, and marketing

Turnkey estate sale services from start to finish

To learn more about how Estate 360® can assist with your next transition, visit Estate360 or contact the Greater East Phoenix office directly.

