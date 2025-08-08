Dr. Gamal Wazni Appeared On WFLA's Bloom To Discuss Chronic Venous Insufficiency Following Reports On President's Diagnosis
TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following reports revealing The President's diagnosis with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), Dr. Gamal Wazni, Founder and CEO of United Vein & Vascular Centers, appeared on WFLA's lifestyle and health program "Bloom" to help viewers better understand this common yet often overlooked condition.
A board-certified vascular specialist and nationally recognized expert in vein health, Dr. Wazni broke down the symptoms, risks, and modern treatment options for CVI-a progressive disease that affects millions of Americans. His in-studio segment aired on 8/5/2025, during which he emphasized the importance of not ignoring early signs such as leg swelling, cramping, or discoloration.
During the segment, Dr. Wazni addressed:
-
What Chronic Venous Insufficiency is and how it develops
Common symptoms and warning signs
Treatment options that take just 20–30 minutes
The broader health implications for aging Americans and high-demand individuals
About United Vein & Vascular Centers
United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein disease across multiple locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular health care.
Media contact:
Barbara Kramer or Mike Patino
[email protected]
SOURCE United Vein & Vascular CentersWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment