Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr. Gamal Wazni Appeared On WFLA's Bloom To Discuss Chronic Venous Insufficiency Following Reports On President's Diagnosis


2025-08-08 05:30:49
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following reports revealing The President's diagnosis with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), Dr. Gamal Wazni, Founder and CEO of United Vein & Vascular Centers, appeared on WFLA's lifestyle and health program "Bloom" to help viewers better understand this common yet often overlooked condition.

A board-certified vascular specialist and nationally recognized expert in vein health, Dr. Wazni broke down the symptoms, risks, and modern treatment options for CVI-a progressive disease that affects millions of Americans. His in-studio segment aired on 8/5/2025, during which he emphasized the importance of not ignoring early signs such as leg swelling, cramping, or discoloration.

During the segment, Dr. Wazni addressed:

  • What Chronic Venous Insufficiency is and how it develops
  • Common symptoms and warning signs
  • Treatment options that take just 20–30 minutes
  • The broader health implications for aging Americans and high-demand individuals

About United Vein & Vascular Centers

United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein disease across multiple locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular health care.

Media contact:
Barbara Kramer or Mike Patino
[email protected]

SOURCE United Vein & Vascular Centers

