Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported second quarter 2025 earnings. Significant items included:



Multiple investment strategies beating their primary benchmarks included SmallCap Value, AllCap Value, MidCap Value, Dividend Select, Alternative Income, Credit Opportunities, Enhanced Midstream Income and Enhanced Energy Income.

AllCap Value posted a top third ranking vs. peers and MidCap Value, Credit Opportunities and Enhanced Midstream Income each posted top quarter rankings.

Quarterly revenues totaled $23.1 million vs. $23.3 million in the first quarter and $22.7 million a year ago. Income of $1.0 million compared with $0.5 million in the first quarter and a $2.2 million loss in 2024's second quarter.

Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $2.8 million compared with $2.5 million in the first quarter and $0.5 million of Economic Loss in the second quarter of 2024.

Westwood held $33.1 million in cash and liquid investments as of June 30, 2025, up $6.0 million from the first quarter. Stockholders' equity totaled $120.3 million and we carry no debt. We declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on October 1, 2025 to stockholders of record on September 2, 2025.

Brian Casey, Westwood's CEO, commented, "We delivered exceptional progress this quarter with assets under management growing to $18.3 billion from $16.8 billion a year ago while achieving several significant milestones including our addition to the Russell 2000 index, thereby enhancing our institutional accessibility, and our MDST ETF surpassed the $100 million threshold. These achievements, combined with our strongest intermediary sales quarter since 2022 and strong performance by numerous investment strategies, demonstrate continued momentum across our diversified platform."

Firmwide assets under management and advisement totaled $18.3 billion, consisting of assets under management ("AUM") of $17.3 billion and assets under advisement ("AUA") of $0.9 billion.

While revenues were flat compared to the first quarter, second quarter net income of $1.0 million compared to the first quarter's net income of $0.5 million on lower operating expenses, primarily related to the timing of compensation and benefits payments. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.12 compared to $0.05 for the first quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $2.8 million, or $0.32 per share, compared with $2.5 million, or $0.29 per share, in the first quarter.

Second quarter net income of $1.0 million compared favorably to last year's second quarter loss of $2.2 million due to changes in the fair value of contingent consideration in 2024 offset by an increase in income tax expense in 2025. Diluted EPS of $0.12 compared with a loss of $0.27 per share for 2024's second quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $2.8 million, or $0.32 per share, compared with an Economic Loss of $0.5 million, or $0.06 per share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively-managed and outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood's client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships due to our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke investment strategies with a vehicle-optimized approach, exceptional counsel and unparalleled client service. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors' short and long-term needs.

Our team at Westwood comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences, which reflects our origins as a woman-founded firm. We are committed to incorporating diverse insights and knowledge into all aspects of our services and solutions. Our culture and approach to our business reflect our core values - integrity, reliability, responsiveness, adaptability, teamwork and driving results - and underpin our constant pursuit of excellence.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“could,” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: the composition and market value of our AUM and AUA; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; distributions to our common stockholders have included and may in the future include a return of capital; inclusion of foreign company investments in our AUM; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; litigation risks; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; our dependence on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to prevent misuse of assets and information in the possession of our employees and third-party vendors, which could damage our reputation and result in costly litigation and liability for our clients and us; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; we have made and may continue to make business combinations as a part of our business strategy, which may present certain risks and uncertainties; our relationships with investment consulting firms; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

