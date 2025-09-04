SC Notice To NIA On Shabir Shah's Plea For Bail
New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order denying him bail in a terror funding case.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, however, refused to grant him interim bail.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Shah, sought interim bail, saying that the petitioner was“very sick”.
The bench issued notice to the NIA on Shah's plea challenging a June 12 this year order of the high court.
The bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment