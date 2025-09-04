Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SC Notice To NIA On Shabir Shah's Plea For Bail

2025-09-04 05:03:38
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Shabir Shah

New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order denying him bail in a terror funding case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, however, refused to grant him interim bail.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Shah, sought interim bail, saying that the petitioner was“very sick”.

The bench issued notice to the NIA on Shah's plea challenging a June 12 this year order of the high court.

The bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

