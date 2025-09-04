Shikhar Dhawan Net Worth, Car Collection, Brand Endorsements And More: All About Ex-India Opener

Shikhar Dhawan, a former India opener, has been summoned by the ED over alleged links to online betting 1xBet, including financial and promotional activities. This article also covers his net worth, IPL earnings, brand deals, and luxury assets.

Former Indian flamboyant opener, Shikhar Dhawan, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case for his alleged links to online betting 1xBet on Thursday, September 4. Dhawan is the latest Indian cricketer to be questioned by the ED after Suresh Raina, who appeared before the agency last month in connection with the same online betting-linked money laundering probe.

Summoning the former Indian cricketer is part of the ED investigation into possible financial transactions and promotional activities tied to the illegal online betting app. Since Shikhar Dhawan is believed to have endorsed and promoted the online betting app 1xBet, the agency asked the Delhi-born cricketer to appear before its Delhi office to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As Shikhar Dhawan prepares to appear before the ED, let's take a look at the former India star opener's net worth, cars, and watch collections.

Shikhar Dhawan has made enough wealth through IPL deals, BCCI contract, brand endorsements, and business investments. Reportedly, Dhawan has a net worth of between $17 and $18 million, which is approximately ₹140–150 crore in Indian rupees. This makes one of the wealthiest Indian cricketers, with the net worth reflecting his success on and off the field.

The former Indian opener was categorised Grade C in the BCCI Contract, earning him 1 crore annually, before he was removed from the list due to his absence from the national setup. Dhawan was graded as an A+ player in the BCCI contract 2018 list, earning him 7 crore annually.

In the Indian Premier League, Dhawan played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab), Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and earned a total of 91 crore as his salary across 17 seasons, making him one of the highest earners in IPL history.

Shikhar Dhawan has been endorsing several brands across various sectors. Dhawan is currently tied up with brands such as QUE Eyewear, 1xBat Sporting Lines, MotoGP India, and TagZ Foods. The former Indian cricketer reportedly earns INR 10 to 12 crore annually from brand endorsements, significantly boosting his overall net worth alongside his earnings through his cricketing career.

Just like any other top Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan is also known for his impressive watch and car collections, reflecting his luxurious lifestyle off the field. Dhawan reportedly owns luxury vehicles like a Range Rover Autobiography, a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a BMW M8, a Range Rover Velar, and an Audi A6.

Dhawan's watch collection includes a Yellow Gold Rolex Day-Date 40 with a Green Ombré Dial, a Rolex Sky Dweller in 18kt Yellow Gold, and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

Shikhar Dhawan has invested in several business ventures and owns multiple properties in Delhi and Mumbai. Dhawan is the founder of the venture capital firm, Yashaa Global Capital, Da One Sports, and Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. He has also invested in companies such as UpStox and TagZ Foods.

Talking about properties, Shikhar Dhawan made the most expensive investment by purchasing a luxury apartment in Gurugram, reportedly INR 69 crore, making it one of the priciest real estate purchases by a sportsperson in India.

Shikhar Dhawan was one of the finest openers India has produced. Making his Team India debut in an ODI match against Australia in 2010, Dhawan went on to cement his place as an opener across formats. He played 167 ODIs, 68 T20Is, and 34 Tests, aggregating 6793, 2315, and 1759 runs, respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently the 12th leading run-getter for India across formats of the game, amassing 10867 runs, including 24 and 55 fifties, at an average of 39.66 in 269 matches. He retired from all forms of cricket in August 2024.