Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
White House Plans Gold Bar Tariff Clarification After Confusion Sends Gold Soaring: Report

2025-08-08 03:22:38
The White House is reportedly planning to issue an executive order to clear up any confusion around tariffs on gold bars after futures linked to the precious metal hit a record high on Friday.

“The White House intends to issue an executive order in the near future clarifying misinformation about the tariffing of gold bars and other specialty products,” a White House official told the Financial Times.

According to documents seen by The Financial Times, the Customs and Border Protection agency said one-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars should be classified under a customs code subject to levies. One-kilo bars are the most common form of gold traded on Comex and would deal another blow to Switzerland. 

