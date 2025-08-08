White House Plans Gold Bar Tariff Clarification After Confusion Sends Gold Soaring: Report
The White House is reportedly planning to issue an executive order to clear up any confusion around tariffs on gold bars after futures linked to the precious metal hit a record high on Friday.
“The White House intends to issue an executive order in the near future clarifying misinformation about the tariffing of gold bars and other specialty products,” a White House official told the Financial Times.
According to documents seen by The Financial Times, the Customs and Border Protection agency said one-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars should be classified under a customs code subject to levies. One-kilo bars are the most common form of gold traded on Comex and would deal another blow to Switzerland.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Trump Administration Eyes $30 Billion IPO Of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac: Report
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment