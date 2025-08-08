Israeli Prime Minister Seeks Full Control Over Gaza Strip

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu declared that Israel intends to take over the governance of Gaza. He said,“We want to eliminate Hamas from Gaza, liberate its people, and hand over the administration to a civilian entity that is not hostile to Israel.”

Netanyahu added that Israel's objective is to end Hamas's presence and create a secure environment in Gaza. However, he claimed that Israel does not intend to impose“direct rule” over the area.“We do not want to hold or govern it; we are only seeking a secure environment,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, reports indicate the failure of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a potential prisoner exchange deal. Barak Ravid, a journalist for the U.S.-based Axios news outlet, reported that talks have reached a deadlock and that Netanyahu is now considering expanding military operations in Gaza.

In response to the stalled negotiations, Israel's war cabinet convened a meeting to discuss the possibility of a full military occupation of Gaza. However, no final agreement was reached, and a decision has been postponed until Thursday.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian factions has intensified in recent months, with a sharp rise in casualties across the Gaza Strip. As Israeli military assaults continue, global diplomatic efforts have also accelerated in favor of recognizing an independent Palestinian state.

The situation remains highly volatile, with no clear resolution in sight. As military strategies escalate and political solutions stall, the humanitarian toll on civilians in Gaza continues to mount.

