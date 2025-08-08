Iraq Dismantles Terror Cell Plotting Attacks On Arba'een Pilgrims
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the governor of Karbala, Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi announced that“22 terrorists” planning attacks on Arba'een pilgrims were arrested during a“highly precise and secret” intelligence operation, under the direct supervision of the Karbala Investigation Court.
The suspects, who“admitted their affiliation with the Daesh terrorist group,” were reportedly planning to“detonate explosive devices along pilgrimage routes, target security forces and Hussaini mourning processions,” and also poison Arba'een pilgrims.
The suspects had also plotted to strike a Hussainiya-a Shi'a congregation hall, located on the road between Karbala and Najaf.
According to the statement, some of those arrested were in contact with foreign actors, including an individual with direct ties to Israel and networks supporting terrorism.Read Also Video: Mashq-e-Arbaeen Hundreds Of Kashmiris Attend Arbaeen Pilgrimage At Karbala
Al-Khattabi stressed that security efforts are ongoing to protect the pilgrims and ensure safe environment during the upcoming religious events.
Arba'een marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam. It brings together millions of people from across the world who undertake an 80-km walk between the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.
Imam Hussein (AS) and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD, while resisting the much larger army of the despot Umayyad ruler of the time, Yazid.
The Arba'een Walk is the largest annual peaceful gathering that witnesses the participation of millions of people from different countries, most notably Iran.
Observers say Arba'een is an endeavor to keep alive the movement of Karbala, which stands against oppression, terrorism, and despotism.
