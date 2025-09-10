Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Charlie Hunt

Associate Professor of Political Science, Boise State University

Charlie received his bachelor's degree in political science from Brown University in 2011, and his PhD in 2019. He specializes in American politics, and more specifically in Congress, elections, and political representation. His first book, "Home Field Advantage: Roots, Reelection, and Representation in the Modern Congress" is now available at University of Michigan Press. Here is also the author of the Substack "You Are Here", which investigates the intersection of place and location with politics, poetry, and culture.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Education
  • 2019 University of Maryland, College Park, PhD/Government & Politics

