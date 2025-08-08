Zelensky Holds Talks With Latvian President On Peace And European Integration
He noted that he informed the Latvian leader about contacts with partners and the situation in diplomacy, "shared our vision of the important steps to take next. Ukraine and all other European countries need a reliable peace and a guaranteed future. It is important that we share the same understanding: this can be achieved through U.S . support and European unity. We agreed to coordinate our efforts."
The parties also discussed Ukraine's path to European integration, which has done everything necessary.“It will be fair and just to open the first negotiating cluster for us and Moldova simultaneously. Latvia firmly supports Ukraine's membership in both the EU and NATO. We greatly value this position,” Zelensky said.
He added that they also discussed the new PURL instrument, which is already in operation [PURL is a mechanism focused on supplying Ukraine with weapons from the list of priority needs. It enables NATO countries to finance the supply of American weapons and technologies through voluntary contributions.]
"Latvia is ready to join. Thank you!" Zelensky added.Read also: Shmyhal discusses defense industry financing, arms procurement with Finnish defense ministe
As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk discussed working for peace, joint defense production , support for Ukrainians, and negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.
Photo: OP
