Trump And Putin Meeting Scheduled For End Of Next Week - White House

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Sky New .

The White House official added that the venue for the meeting is still being discussed, but possible options include the UAE, Hungary, Switzerland, and Rome (Italy).

According to him, further details or logistics have not been finalized.

The official also said that the exact date of the summit is still unknown. In addition, there is no information on whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be involved in the meeting between Trump and Putin.

Also, the official said that the Russians had handed over a list of demands for a potential ceasefire, and Washington is now trying to get approval from the Ukrainians and European allies.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Kremlin leaders in Moscow on Wednesday , which President Trump called very productiv . Later, the U.S. President said that he considered it very likely that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin leader Putin would agree to hold a joint meeting soon.

On Thursday, the Kremlin announced that an agreement had been reached to hold a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days. During a meeting with a delegation from the United Arab Emirates, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said that the initiative to organize his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump came from both side , adding that the meeting could take place in the UAE.

On August 8, the American television channel Fox News reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet as early as next Monday, with Rome being one of the possible venues for the meeting.

