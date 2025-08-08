Lix-it today demonstrated a faster method for product teams, sales teams, recruiters, and analysts to import public professional profile information directly into their applications. The product centers on the firm's LinkedIn Profile API, which enables rapid refreshes of CRMs and applicant tracking systems with fresh, structured profile data-without depending on lengthy partner approvals. The REST-based offering includes simple directions and effortless, secure installation, enabling teams to begin in days, not months.

Immediacy of Availability and Applications

The LinkedIn Profile API enables developers to extract names, job titles, companies, locations, skills, education, etc. It also tracks changes to update records in real time. It is used by teams to manage leads, segment accounts, enhance talent pools, and notify them if prospects switch job titles or employers, which enhances match rates.

Leader's Comments

"Customers are demanding speed, reliability, and governance from day one," said a spokesperson for Lix-it. "This release is about putting structured data into the tools that users have, and providing administrators the levers they need to govern and scale."

Lix-it simplifies pilots and proofs of concept for pilots and makes it easier by utilizing data available to all and offering an easy entry point. Developers are able to quickly organize records, send updates via webhooks, and avoid the hassles of setting up and maintaining brittle scrapers-enabling engineers to focus on making their products stand out and enhancing user experience.

Security, Governance, and Compliance

The API includes detailed usage, audit trails, IP allowlisting, encryption in transit and at rest. Administrators can set retention windows and align them to internal policy and local regulation. Lix-it also provides guidance for supporting customers in the implementation of jurisdiction-specific best practices and compliance with platform terms with minimized compliance exposure.

Auto-retry, high-throughput endpoints, and queueing assist with big imports. Flat rate caps and open pricing make it simple to forecast costs as they scale. Real-time webhooks reduce polling, infrastructure effort, and additional effort on data teams.

Customer Results

Early adopters indicate being able to route leads faster, having better data consistency within their systems, and performing less manual research. Recruiters find more up-to-date titles and skills in their pipelines, and go-to-market teams find better account mapping and personalization in their campaigns. Cost, Access, and Assistance The API can be used today with a free sandbox, quickstart templates, and solutions support. You can look at the LinkedIn Profile API overview and ask for access to experiment with its capabilities before using it for production.

About Lix-it

Lix-it offers B2B data products enabling businesses to discover, validate, and link professional data at scale with privacy-by-design. It supports startups through big companies with APIs, docs, and a simple browser extension for LinkedIn-centric operations. Learn more at the LinkedIn Profile API.