Skydance Animation Joins Academy Software Foundation As A Premier Member

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) , the motion picture industry's premier organization for advancing open source software development, welcomes Skydance Animation as the organization's newest Premier Member.

"We salute Skydance Animation's investment in the media business," said David Morin, Executive Director of the Academy Software Foundation, "and we are delighted to welcome them to the Foundation. In times of transformation, a strong open source community is essential to the evolution of technologies old and new. We are grateful to Skydance Animation for their support and look forward to their participation."

The Skydance Animation production pipeline leverages several open source projects governed by ASWF including OpenColorIO, OpenEXR, OpenImageIO, OpenTimelineIO and Rez. Skydance Animation develops and produces high-end feature films and television series with full production capability across four locations in Los Angeles, Madrid, Stamford, and London. The studio's releases include the feature films Luck and Spellbound with upcoming releases Pookoo, directed by Nathan Greno, Ray Gunn, directed by Brad Bird and an untitled Jack and the Beanstalk project directed by Rich Moore. The animation studio's slate also includes the imaginative television series WondLa.

"Skydance Animation is proud to support the open source community and the innovative technologies that emerge from its spirit of collaboration," said Greg Brentin, Executive Vice President of Technology at Skydance Animation. "We're inspired by the talented contributors within the Academy Software Foundation and look forward to bringing our own excitement, ingenuity, and expertise to the Foundation. Our industry thrives when we build together-and Skydance Animation is eager to contribute."

Skydance Animation joins a first-class membership slate at the Academy Software Foundation including Adobe, AMD, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Autodesk, DNEG, DreamWorks, Epic Games, Intel, LAIKA, Microsoft, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Walt Disney Studios, Weta FX, and more, all of whom are committed to cross-industry collaboration to develop proven open source solutions for the broader media industry.

