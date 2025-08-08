Drugs, Foreign Cigarettes Valued At Over Rs 2.35Cr Seized In Tripura, Mizoram

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala/Aizawl, Aug 8 (IANS) Security forces in Tripura and Mizoram have seized highly addictive banned methamphetamine tablets and foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 2.35 crore and arrested three persons, officials said on Friday.

A police official said that an auto-rickshaw driver was arrested with 90,000 methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 1.35 crore from the Amtali areas on the outskirts of the state capital Agartala on Thursday night.

During routine patrolling, police chased an auto rickshaw coming from Khayerpur to Amtali and managed to intercept the auto-rickshaw and after a search the methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, were recovered.

"The driver of the auto-rickshaw was arrested for carrying the drugs. An investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura district, Namit Pathak told the media.

He said the police have intensified their close watch in different parts of the city and its outskirts after reports of illegal and drug related activities, and the seizure was the success of these efforts.

Chief Minister Manik Saha in a social media post on Friday, said, "During a search operation on the Amtali Bypass, Amtali police station recovered 90,000 yaba tablets, arrested one person, and seized an auto-rickshaw."

"We remain committed to building a drug-free Tripura, and our relentless fight against drug smugglers will continue with full determination," Saha said.

Yaba, also called 'crazy medicine', is illegal in the country as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

In Mizoram, based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched an operation on Friday to conduct a search operation at Tlangsam areas bordering Champhai district.

During the search operation, the troops recovered different types of foreign cigarettes valued approximately Rs 1 crore from a vehicle.

Two persons, identified as H Ramengmawia and Zosangliana were also arrested.

The recovered items, vehicle and individuals have been handed over to the Legal Metrology Department in Champhai.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have seized heroin and foreign cigarettes worth more than Rs 9.47 crore and arrested one person in two separate operations in Mizoram's same Champhai district on Wednesday night.

Myanmar's Chin State has emerged as a major hub for drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling, and other illicit activities.

The contraband is often routed through six districts in Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- which share unfenced borders of 510 km with Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles have been conducting awareness campaigns like seminars and group discussions highlighting the bad effects of the drugs and drugs trafficking are a punishable offence under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The Defence spokesman said that the aim of these awareness campaigns is to educate the local population, especially the youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the serious legal consequences associated with drug trafficking and peddling.