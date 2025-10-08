Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Announces 3 Weekly Flights To Damascus From October 28

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi to Damascus, the Syrian capital, with three weekly flights starting on October 28, 2025.

The new service will connect Zayed International Airport with Damascus International Airport every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, offering customers convenient and affordable travel options between the two cities.

Commenting on the announcement, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: "The launch of our new service between Abu Dhabi and Damascus marks another step in Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's continued network expansion strategy. This new addition underscores our commitment to enhancing regional air connectivity and providing our customers with greater access to key destinations across the Middle East. As we continue to strengthen our network from the UAE capital, we remain dedicated to contributing to the growth of travel, trade, and tourism across the region."

Air Arabia connects the UAE and Syria through non-stop Damascus flights from Sharjah and now extends Abu Dhabi route. Serving a growing network of more than 30 destinations across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, the carrier remains committed to supporting the UAE capital's vision to enhance air connectivity and promote trade and tourism growth, while offering customers affordable and value-driven air travel.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a modern fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. Offering passengers a value-added onboard experience, the aircraft is equipped with 'SkyTime', its complimentary in-flight streaming service, and 'SkyCafe', its onboard menu. Passengers can also benefit from 'Air Rewards', the most generous loyalty program in the region.

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.