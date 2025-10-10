SC To Hear Today TVK's Plea For Independent Probe Into Karur Stampede
As per the causelist published on the website of the Apex Court, a Bench of Justices J. K. Maheshwari and N. V. Anjaria will hear the matter on October 10.
The Apex Court will also hear a separate special leave petition (SLP) filed by BJP leader Uma Anandan challenging the Madras High Court's refusal to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
While refusing to proceed further on a petition seeking a CBI investigation, the Madras High Court had constituted an SIT under IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the tragic incident.
In an order passed on September 3, the Madras High Court criticised the political leadership of TVK for abandoning their followers in the aftermath of the deadly incident.
"Shockingly, the programme organisers, including the leader of the political party, absconded from the venue, abandoning their own cadres, followers, and fans. There is neither remorse, nor responsibility, nor even an expression of regret," observed a single-judge Bench of Justice N. Senthilkumar.
The Madras High Court "strongly condemned the conduct of Mr Vijay, the organisers of the event and the members of the political party for fleeing from the scene of occurrence immediately after the mishaps".
"It is incumbent upon such a party to have taken immediate steps to rescue and assist individuals caught in the stampede-like situation arising from the massive crowd in which many children, women, and several young person tragically lost their lives," it added.
The Madras High Court had directed the SIT to conduct an impartial and time-bound investigation and submit periodic updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment