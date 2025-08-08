More often than not‭, ‬every reel‭, ‬story‭, ‬or post you encounter has been crafted to do one thing‭: ‬sell‭. ‬Social media feeds that once centred on personal updates‭ ‬-‭ ‬a friend's vacation photo dump‭, ‬a cousin dancing to a trending sound‭, ‬or a distant relative's pregnancy announcement‭ ‬-‭ ‬have evolved into non-stop storefronts‭. ‬What began as platforms for self-expression are now high-performing sales channels‭, ‬with TikTok‭, ‬Instagram‭, ‬and Snapchat rolling out tools like TikTok Shop and Instagram Checkout to turn content into commerce‭.‬

In this new era of social media‭, ‬content creators have emerged with all the ammo‭. ‬They're not just making content anymore‭ ‬-‭ ‬they're storefronts‭, ‬salespeople‭, ‬and strategy rolled into one‭. ‬“Retailers are increasingly investing in content-led approaches‭ ‬-‭ ‬whether through TikTok Shop‭, ‬affiliate models‭, ‬or influencer partnerships‭ ‬-‭ ‬because it's clear that consumer behaviour is evolving‭,‬”‭ ‬says Norma Taki‭, ‬a retail and consumer expert at PwC Middle East‭. ‬Seventy-eight per cent of consumers in the region say they discover new brands through social platforms‭ ‬-‭ ‬compared to 67‭ ‬per cent globally‭. ‬That regional gap‭, ‬Taki notes‭, ‬speaks of how much more influential creators have become in the UAE‭.‬

This shift is becoming measurable‭. ‬Social commerce is projected to be more than double from‭ $‬3.2‭ ‬billion in 2024‭ ‬to‭ $‬6.4‭ ‬billion‭ ‬by 2030‭, ‬according to the 2025‭ ‬UAE Social Commerce Intelligence Report‭. ‬While in-store shopping still dominates across the Middle East‭, ‬consumers in the region are turning to online channels more frequently than the global average‭ ‬-‭ ‬a sign of growing comfort with e-commerce‭, ‬according to PwC's Voice of the Consumer report‭. ‬Mobile retail alone is expected to hit‭ $‬4.6‭ ‬billion by 2026‭, ‬per the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy‭. ‬And increasingly‭, ‬it's social media‭ ‬-‭ ‬and the creators driving it‭ ‬-‭ ‬powering that momentum‭.‬

“Creators are having a measurable impact on purchasing behaviour‭,‬”‭ ‬PwC's Taki says‭. ‬“Our survey shows that 54‭ ‬per cent of consumers in the region have engaged with brand campaigns on social media‭, ‬and 59‭ ‬per cent‭ ‬have made a purchase based on an influencer or celebrity recommendation‭.‬”

Social media prowess is not just limited to mega influencers with big brand deals‭. ‬The sway extends to lifestyle creators‭ ‬-‭ ‬sharing daily routines‭, ‬styling tips‭, ‬makeup hauls‭, ‬and home setups‭ ‬-‭ ‬who've quietly become key players in how people discover and buy‭. ‬It's also TikTok sellers‭, ‬Instagram-first brands‭, ‬behind-the-scenes editors‭, ‬and freelance couriers‭ ‬-‭ ‬a growing class building full businesses off their phones‭. ‬Together‭, ‬they are reshaping the retail journey from discovery to checkout‭, ‬often without ever setting foot in a store‭. ‬“Gen-Z‭, ‬in the UAE‭, ‬wants instant gratification‭: ‬they discover a product on TikTok or IG Reels and expect to buy it in a few clicks‭,‬”‭ ‬says Máire‭ (‬Mo‭) ‬Morris‭, ‬CEO of Morris Global Consulting‭, ‬a firm with offices in Dubai‭, ‬Dublin and Shenzhen‭. ‬“Creators are absolutely moving the needle‭, ‬especially in beauty‭, ‬fashion‭, ‬hospitality‭, ‬and niche wellness categories‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭. ‬“The key is the right creator‭ ‬-‭ ‬not necessarily the one with the biggest following‭, ‬but the one with authentic‭, ‬high-trust engagement and alignment with the brand's aesthetic and values‭.‬”

One prime example of a content creator powering this shift in buyer behaviour is Dounia Al Ibrahim‭, ‬a 26-year-old Saudi-Moroccan‭ ‬who built her platform from the ground up after moving to Dubai‭. ‬She first started gaining traction back in Saudi Arabia about‭ ‬four years ago‭, ‬long before‭ ‬Love Is Blind‭: ‬Habibi‭ ‬brought her wider recognition‭. ‬By the time the hit reality TV show dropped on Netflix‭, ‬she already had a substantial following‭.‬

Today‭, ‬she commands a growing audience of 1.4‭ ‬million TikTok followers‭, ‬with over 10‭ ‬million likes on her videos‭, ‬plus 778,000‭ ‬followers on Instagram and a growing presence on Snapchat‭. ‬She refers to her loyal community across platforms as her‭ ‬“Bombas”‭. ‬Her content offers a mix of beauty hacks‭, ‬GRWMs‭ (‬Get Ready With Me‭), ‬and styling videos‭, ‬all with a bit of off-the-cuff honesty‭, ‬which relays advice to viewers that feels more genuine than a traditional sales pitch‭. ‬If there's a hair dye to promote‭, ‬she puts her hair on the line‭. ‬If there's a new face wash to try‭, ‬she puts it to test in a video‭. ‬She likens her videos to chatting on FaceTime with a best friend‭, ‬where she would just casually hype up her go-to favourite beauty products or share new workout apparel she swears by‭.‬

Before her creator career‭, ‬Al Ibrahim studied French literature‭, ‬philosophy‭, ‬and history‭. ‬But after moving to Dubai‭, ‬she made a‭ ‬dramatic pivot‭. ‬“I gave up a big luxurious lifestyle in Saudi Arabia just for my own freedom‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“So‭, ‬when I came here‭... ‬I had to restart my life from zero‭.‬”

Her first videos were on YouTube‭ ‬-‭ ‬in French‭. ‬“I was not really being myself a hundred per cent in front of the camera because I wanted everything to be perfect‭, ‬which eventually didn't work out because it was too perfect‭,‬”‭ ‬she recalls‭. ‬“I realised that people really didn't like perfection‭.‬”‭ ‬She had to make an intentional pivot towards more personable content‭. ‬When she started posting on Instagram‭, ‬she had to face her social anxiety and slowly pushed herself to film in public‭. ‬“I was very shy‭. ‬But with time‭, ‬I challenged myself every day to grab that camera‭, ‬go out in public‭, ‬and start to film whatever‭,‬”‭ ‬says Al Ibrahim‭. ‬“I saw other people sharing their lives and thought‭ ‬-‭ ‬why can't I do it too‭?‬”

Her following didn't grow overnight‭. ‬“ I was being very consistent‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭. ‬“I grew this community just by being myself‭, ‬being consistent‭, ‬not being lazy‭, ‬working on days when I wasn't in the mood‭.‬”

Love Is Blind‭: ‬Habibi‭ ‬wasn't the starting point‭, ‬but it did help amplify her presence‭. ‬The spotlight was already on‭ ‬-‭ ‬the show just made it brighter‭. ‬Reality TV stardom introduced her to a broader audience and brought even more people into the Bomba circle‭.‬

That growing visibility quickly translated into brand work‭. ‬In a high-end production campaign for NYX's Face Glue primer‭, ‬she did more than a cameo‭. ‬The ad‭, ‬styled like a reality TV spoof‭, ‬featured her at a chaotic dinner party with five others‭, ‬including‭ ‬Dubai Bling‭ ‬star Safa Siddiqui‭. ‬When a waiter dropped his tray and accidentally set the table on fire‭, ‬Safa hurled a glass of water at Dounia‭ ‬-‭ ‬supposedly to help‭, ‬but it read more like a shady dinner table moment‭. ‬“This is not drama‭, ‬I left with trauma‭,‬”‭ ‬Dounia said‭, ‬deadpan‭. ‬Then the fire alarm went off‭, ‬sprinklers came down‭, ‬and Dounia's makeup began to melt‭. ‬Safa‭, ‬who had NYX's waterproof primer on‭, ‬stayed flawless‭. ‬The whole thing was absurd‭, ‬dramatic‭, ‬and perfectly self-aware‭ ‬-‭ ‬and Dounia leaned into it with total ease‭.‬

That same unscripted energy runs through Al Ibrahim's broader brand work‭, ‬which spans skincare‭, ‬fashion‭, ‬and wellness‭. ‬One day‭, ‬she's breaking down the benefits of Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel in her bathroom mirror‭. ‬The next‭, ‬she's at a Lululemon event in City Walk‭, ‬filming herself mid-pilates session‭. ‬But her content isn't all campaigns and product shoutouts‭. ‬Between paid posts are moments from her actual life‭ ‬-‭ ‬a girls'‭ ‬trip to Egypt with pyramids in the background‭, ‬a motorcycle ride through Bali‭, ‬a coffee run in Dubai‭. ‬She blurs the line between lifestyle and ad‭ ‬-‭ ‬and that blending is the strategy‭, ‬she says‭, ‬to keep a global audience engaged‭. ‬“Now‭, ‬I'm getting a huge‭, ‬huge audience in Brazil‭. ‬Which‭, ‬you know‭, ‬is crazy‭,‬”‭ ‬Al Ibrahim says‭, ‬adding that she never imagined her content would resonate in places so far from home‭.‬

But visibility doesn't pay the bills‭ ‬-‭ ‬monetisation does‭. ‬And for Dounia‭, ‬turning her platform into a business wasn't overnight or effortless‭. ‬“Everything comes with a price‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭, ‬explaining that early on‭, ‬she collaborated with brands for free just to grow a name for herself in the UAE‭. ‬When brands started approaching her‭ ‬-‭ ‬often through agencies‭ ‬-‭ ‬she began setting clear rates depending on the type of content and deliverables they wanted‭. ‬“That's how it goes‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“I get my part‭, ‬the agency gets their commission‭.‬”

Today‭, ‬she's her own business‭: ‬negotiating rates‭, ‬producing content‭, ‬and managing long-term brand partnerships solo‭. ‬Her income comes from‭ ‬a mix of campaign deals‭, ‬paid appearances‭, ‬and ongoing contracts‭, ‬mostly on TikTok and Instagram‭ ‬-‭ ‬though she notes Snapchat pays best via its Spotlight programme‭. ‬She doesn't use affiliate links or TikTok Shop much‭, ‬preferring instead to focus on brand collaborations that let her maintain creative control‭. ‬And she's careful about who she works with‭: ‬she's turned down deals that don't align with her values‭, ‬particularly when it comes to alcohol or anything that is in conflict with her Saudi background‭.‬

Metrics go beyond likes and views‭, ‬she explains‭. ‬Many brands use custom platforms to track orders from her posts‭. ‬Meanwhile‭, ‬Dounia tracks success through her community's reactions‭. ‬“Just yesterday‭, ‬a girl messaged me saying she had an event coming up and couldn't find the right lipstick‭ ‬-‭ ‬until she saw my post and ran to buy it‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭.‬

While creator-consumer relationships often grow over time and organically‭, ‬the rise of content-driven commerce in the UAE is also getting serious institutional backing‭. ‬In January‭, ‬Dubai hosted the 1‭ ‬Billion Followers Summit‭, ‬one of the largest global gatherings of digital creators‭, ‬organised by the UAE Government Media Office‭. ‬The summit launched Creators HQ‭, ‬a media incubator‭, ‬and announced a Dh 150‭ ‬million fund to support local talent‭ ‬-‭ ‬a signal that the country sees creators as a real economic force‭.‬

Earlier this year‭, ‬Tatum Greig‭, ‬head of influencer at Dubai-based agency Bees‭ & ‬Honey‭, ‬shared her prediction on LinkedIn‭: ‬“Dubai was about to become the most successful creator marketing hub in the world‭.‬”‭ ‬She pointed to compelling data‭ ‬-‭ ‬over 98‭ ‬per cent of UAE residents use social media daily‭, ‬and people here spend 50‭ ‬per cent more time online compared to global‭ ‬users‭. ‬The launch of Creators HQ was the cherry on top for the already hyper-engaged‭, ‬highly marketable ecosystem‭.‬

But that momentum now comes with regulation‭. ‬Just last month‭, ‬the UAE introduced a new media law requiring influencers to obtain‭ ‬a media license from the Media Regulatory Office in order to conduct paid partnerships‭. ‬The move formalises the industry and grants creators more legitimacy‭. ‬Non-compliance could result in hefty fines‭.‬

Still‭, ‬the appeal of influencer-led marketing is only growing‭ ‬-‭ ‬and that shift in consumer behaviour is exactly what makes creators like Al Ibrahim so valuable to brands‭. ‬According to Taki‭, ‬more than three-quarters of Gen X and millennials in the region say they're more likely to discover new brands via social media‭. ‬“That kind of shift in discovery patterns is prompting businesses to rethink how they reach and engage their audiences in a way that feels relevant and immediate‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭.‬

PwC data shows that 85‭ ‬per cent of consumers in the region say they're influenced by personalised ads on social platforms‭, ‬far outpacing the global average of 72‭ ‬per cent‭. ‬As creators like Al Ibrahim build trust and drive traffic across these channels‭, ‬they're not just fuelling brand awareness‭ ‬-‭ ‬they're feeding into the region's e-commerce momentum and‭, ‬increasingly‭, ‬its retail GDP‭. ‬“Short-form video reigns supreme‭,‬”‭ ‬Morris agrees‭. ‬“Reels and TikTok deliver the highest engagement and shareability‭.‬”

Of course‭, ‬like any fast-growing industry‭, ‬the creator economy comes with caveats‭. ‬Creator-led discovery isn't without its limits‭. ‬As Taki points out‭, ‬“Consumers are clearly engaging with creators‭, ‬but they're also cautious‭.‬”‭ ‬Influencers may drive initial interest‭, ‬but audiences still seek validation‭ ‬-‭ ‬whether that's through peer reviews‭, ‬word of mouth‭, ‬or trusted platforms‭. ‬Discovery is only the beginning‭. ‬“Trust still needs to be earned‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭, ‬highlighting that the long-term impact of content-driven retail hinges not just on visibility‭, ‬but on transparency and consistency‭.‬

The caution is especially true for the luxury industry‭.‬

Phillippa Kennedy‭, ‬a brand strategist who has worked with names like YSL Beauty‭, ‬Loewe‭, ‬and Viktor‭ & ‬Rolf‭, ‬sees the UAE's creator market as influential‭ ‬-‭ ‬but still maturing‭, ‬especially in the luxury space‭. ‬“Mainly in the UAE‭, ‬they are seen as visibility drivers‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“But there is a shift coming‭. ‬I know London-based companies who are looking to the UAE and know how to apply revenue tactics here‭. ‬There are clear gaps in the market that can be easily implemented‭, ‬so it's a matter of time before this shift happens‭.‬”‭ ‬

While creators here have proven their value in boosting awareness‭, ‬Kennedy notes the luxury sector still treats influencer marketing cautiously‭ ‬-‭ ‬with fewer performance-driven partnerships and less integration across the sales funnel compared to markets like the UK or US‭. ‬That's likely to change‭, ‬she says‭, ‬as brands start demanding measurable impact beyond reach‭.‬

While the luxury space is still catching up‭, ‬outside of it‭ ‬-‭ ‬particularly in beauty‭ ‬-‭ ‬the direct impact of content creator partnerships is becoming more visible‭, ‬delivering tangible retail results‭. ‬Morris cites Fenty Beauty's launch at Sephora Middle East‭, ‬which featured Arab creators like Noor Stars and regional beauty experts‭, ‬as a turning point‭. ‬“It drove record sales and changed the perception of Sephora as a destination for inclusivity and edge‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬Morris adds that homegrown brands like The Giving Movement are also using creators to amplify sustainability messaging‭, ‬“driving both perception and actual sales in the UAE”‭.‬

Kennedy adds that she believes that the UAE's highly diverse population allots more creative range in luxury campaigns‭. ‬“UAE is a really interesting market for this as the retail space is still relatively new in comparison to other global markets‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬As so much of the population comprises expats‭, ‬people look to creators they most resonate with‭, ‬rather than traditional advertising‭, ‬such as billboards‭, ‬she adds‭. ‬In luxury‭, ‬this creates both opportunity and risk‭: ‬creators can humanise high-end‭ ‬brands‭, ‬but too much exposure risks eroding exclusivity‭. ‬At a house like Prada Beauty‭, ‬which is playful but still luxurious‭, ‬creators have to fully‭ ‬“embody the maison‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“Too much output is downgrading and commercial‭, ‬too little and there is no visibility‭.‬”

While Kennedy admits that creators can drive meaningful spikes in product sales‭ ‬-‭ ‬especially in beauty‭ ‬-‭ ‬those results are not consistent across the board‭. ‬“There are some online creators who can shift large amounts of a specific product category‭, ‬such as a fragrance‭, ‬an eyeliner or a‭ ‬lipstick‭, ‬for example‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭. ‬“But this is not consistent and cannot be relied upon for sales‭.‬”‭ ‬

Regional heavyweights are starting to move beyond visibility-focused campaigns in favour of strategies that drive measurable outcomes‭. ‬According to Morris‭, ‬groups like Chalhoub and Al Tayer are investing in creator-led conversion funnels‭ ‬-‭ ‬tracking metrics such as in-store footfall‭, ‬voucher redemptions‭, ‬and private shopping appointments booked through influencer links‭, ‬Morris explains‭.‬

Still‭, ‬many luxury brands in the UAE remain focused on awareness over conversions‭ ‬-‭ ‬a limitation shaped by structural hurdles‭. ‬Licensing restrictions‭, ‬limited e-commerce infrastructure‭, ‬and the dominance of franchise partners like Al Tayer and Al Futtaim continue to constrain direct-to-consumer strategies and limit access to performance‭ ‬data‭.‬

While there are definitely more barriers to entry in the content creator space when it comes to luxury‭, ‬another widely felt challenge is the mental toll of being a content creator‭. ‬As Al Ibrahim's visibility grew‭, ‬so did the scrutiny‭. ‬“There's a mental side to it‭ ‬-‭ ‬you have to protect your mental health twice as much as someone who isn't an influencer‭,‬”‭ ‬Al Ibrahim says‭. ‬“You're exposing yourself to criticism from people who've never even sat with you for coffee‭.‬”‭ ‬After appearing on‭ ‬Love Is Blind‭: ‬Habibi‭,‬‭ ‬she found herself overwhelmed by a wave of online negativity‭. ‬“I handled it wrongly‭,‬”‭ ‬she admits‭. ‬“I'd go on podcasts and interviews‭, ‬trying to prove I was a good person‭. ‬But that's the biggest mistake you can make‭ ‬-‭ ‬if you're a good person‭,‬ ‭ ‬you don't have to go out and scream on every rooftop‭.‬”

Still‭, ‬Al Ibrahim knows her time as a full-time content creator won't last forever‭. ‬She's already thinking ahead‭ ‬-‭ ‬saving‭, ‬investing‭, ‬and planning for something more lasting‭. ‬“You build a name‭, ‬and I think it's smart to use it‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭, ‬noting how other influencers have successfully launched businesses off the back of their platforms‭. ‬She's also drawn to acting‭, ‬something she's always wanted to pursue‭. ‬“Maybe one day I'll be in my own movie‭,‬”‭ ‬she says enthusiastically‭. ‬Because in her words‭, ‬“Social media is not eternal‭.‬”