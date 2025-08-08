Israeli Decision To Reoccupy Gaza A Challenge To International Community's Will: GCC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi affirmed today that the decision by the Israeli occupation forces to seize control of the Gaza Strip represents a blatant challenge to the will of the international community and a flagrant violation of all UN resolutions and international laws, stressing that this dangerous escalation undermines all efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

Albudaiwi emphasized that this aggressive approach pursued by the Israeli occupation forces confirms their continued intent to threaten security and stability in the region and to heighten tensions and violence.

He called on the international community to intensify its efforts and take urgent and effective measures to pressure the Israeli occupation forces to halt their grave and systematic violations and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the GCC's steadfast position in supporting the Palestinian cause and its full solidarity with the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to restore their inalienable rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state along the Jun. 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.