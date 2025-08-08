Life Flight Network Announces New Base Of Operations In Hailey, Idaho

AURORA, Ore., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network, the nation's largest not-for-profit air medical transport service has announced the opening of a new base in Hailey, Idaho. Slated to open this fall and strategically located to serve Blaine County and surrounding areas, the new base will increase access to lifesaving critical care and rapid transport for residents and visitors, dramatically shortening time to definitive care when every second counts.

Life Flight Network mobile ICU, a state-of-the-art, medically configured Bell 407 GXi

"Blaine County is experiencing increasing demand for fast and reliable emergency medical transport," Dr. Malie Koplin, EMS Medical Director for Blaine County. "Having a dedicated air ambulance based locally will strengthen our response to time-sensitive emergencies and improve patient outcomes."

"We're humbled by the opportunity to expand our presence in Idaho with a new base in Hailey," said Ben Clayton, Chief Executive Officer at Life Flight Network. "Our vision is to ensure every community has access to lifesaving care. By reducing transport times and delivering ICU-level care from the moment we arrive at a patient's side we can improve survivability and outcomes across south-central Idaho."

The decision to establish a base in Hailey follows close collaboration with local healthcare partners, emergency responders, and public officials who identified a need for dedicated air medical resources in the region. Home to a growing year-round population and one of the most popular recreation destinations in the Northwest, the Sun Valley area draws thousands of visitors each year. The addition of Life Flight Network assets will provide an added layer of security for both residents and visitors, ensuring help is never far away in the event of a critical medical emergency.

"We're thrilled to welcome Life Flight Network to Blaine County," said Angenie McCleary, Chair of the Board of Blaine County Commissioners and Blaine County Ambulance District. "Having a helicopter based here will greatly enhance patient care and improve our medical response capabilities."

Sherriff Morgan Ballis of Blaine County Sheriff's Office added, "We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Life Flight Network and what it means for our community. Having a critical care air ambulance stationed locally will increase patient access to timely medical intervention, leading to more lives saved."

Life Flight Network will staff their new base with highly trained pilots, flight nurses, flight paramedics and mechanics. Equipped with a state-of-the-art, medically configured Bell 407 GXi helicopter, the flight crew will operate a mobile intensive care unit, with the ability to perform a multitude of highly skilled medical functions, including blood transfusions, during transport. The new base, an example of Life Flight Network's investment in the communities they serve, will infuse nearly $2M in economic impact to the area, creating approximately 15 new jobs.

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network is owned by a consortium of world class health systems. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information or to become a member visit .

