ONAR Holding Corp. (ONAR) Expands AI Capabilities Through IQSTEL Partnership To Launch Multiagentic Infrastructure



Interconnected network of AI agents fundamentally transforms how marketing agencies create value and scale their impact

The infrastructure will be introduced in three key phases: operational streamlining, strategic enablement and creative augmentation ONAR's sees collaboration as foundational to the company's long-term vision of building an advanced AI-powered agency system

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) , a marketing technology company focused on AI-powered growth solutions, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) and IQSTEL's artificial intelligence subsidiary, Reality Border (ibn/whT2b ). The collaboration will lead to the development and phased rollout of a multiagentic operating infrastructure designed to support ONAR's internal teams and client services with a secure, scalable and highly automated system powered by AI.

“This initiative is about amplifying human potential with AI-not replacing it,” said ONAR Holding Claude Zdanow (ibn/loQzr ).“We are investing in intelligent systems that help our teams move faster, think smarter, and achieve superior outcomes for our clients. This interconnected network of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ONAR are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#7732131e03180537363e39120004201e05125914181a" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,