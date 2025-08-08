Psychedelicnewsbreaks Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics(TM) Secures Florida Regulatory Clearance To Close Dura Medical Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) , through its wholly owned subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics(TM), Inc., announced it has received final clearance from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to proceed with closing its acquisition of revenue-generating, EBITDA-positive Dura Medical LLC, pending customary conditions. Founded in 2018, Dura operates clinics on Florida's west coast specializing in mental health and chronic pain treatment, offering Ketamine Infusion Therapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Spravato(R), Stellate Ganglion Blocks, and Traumatic Incident Reduction Therapy. The company also serves veterans through the Veterans Affairs Community Cares Network. HOPE leaders said the acquisition will expand its Florida network and integrate Dura's expertise in combining psychedelic medications with neuroplastic technologies for treating suicidal depression and PTSD.

To view the full press release, visit

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy, for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia.

NRx recently filed for a new Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CNPV) for NRX-100 (preservative free IV ketamine); the CNPV is designed to facilitate approval of drugs to enhance the health interests of Americans. Additionally, NRx recently filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for NRX-100 for use in ketamine's currently approved indications. Further, the Company has initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality and has filed a patent for this novel formulation with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NRXP are available in the company's newsroom at

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

PsychedelicNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by IBN