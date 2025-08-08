Dark Horse Cpas Announce Hiring Of Joey Kinney As Principal Accelerator Kinney Begins Principal Accelerator Program, Establishes SMB Fractional CFO & Accounting Practice In Albuquerque, NM.

Joey Kinney, CPA

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top national accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals, announces the hiring of Joseph (Joey) Kinney, CPA, as a Principal Accelerator in its transformative Principal Accelerator Program. Known for his sharp technical capabilities, thoughtful client service, and entrepreneurial mindset, Kinney now launches his boutique practice with Dark Horse's full support infrastructure behind him.

A seasoned CPA, Kinney built his career on the dual foundations of technical precision and meaningful client relationships. He specialized in providing CFO Advisory services to SMBs, working at top tier public accounting firms. Yet, like many entrepreneurial accountants, he faced the daunting prospect of building a firm solo, an endeavor often hamstrung by operational complexities and lack of support. That changed when he discovered Dark Horse.

"When I found Dark Horse, it was like turning on a light in a dim room," said Kinney. "Not only are they cool people who value the same things I do, but the Accelerator model was exactly what I'd been looking for: a way to run my own mini-practice alongside a trusted partner who helps with the things I know I need help with."

Kinney believes accounting is most powerful when it helps clients translate business intuition into action. "Most business owners can sense how things are going, but they can't always identify the financial levers behind those feelings. That's where I come in. Whether it's knowing when to scale or how to navigate cash flow challenges, I see my role as helping clients align their instincts with data and strategy."

On the accounting side, Kinney emphasizes proactive planning and real-world impact. "A business needs to have a handle on its financials to make decisions. Often, business owners can feel lost in their financial data, but it is a gold mine ready to be tapped with the right guidance. My goal is to provide clarity, structure, advisory, and actionable insights for businesses and stakeholders to thrive. That's a big difference, and it requires intentional strategy."

"Joey brings a thoughtful and balanced approach to the table," said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "He's deliberate in how he supports his clients and fearless about stepping into leadership. That's exactly the kind of CPA we built the Accelerator Program for."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs who want to build a scalable book of business-without the personal and financial sacrifices of starting from scratch. Dark Horse equips its CPAs with the tools, infrastructure, and training they need to grow intelligently and profitably.

Accelerators undergo a robust onboarding process that includes proprietary tech training, sales enablement, and one-on-one coaching. From there, they're supported by a flexible staffing model and an experienced corporate team that ensures quality and strategy stay high. Once they complete the program, they're eligible to become equity principals at the firm.

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals nationwide. The firm exists to save small business owners from subpar accounting and to give them access to high-level tax strategies and financial insight traditionally reserved for big business. Learn more at darkhorse .

SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED