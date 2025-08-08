MBR To GPT: Secure Boot Becomes Key For Windows 11, AAA Games, And Pro-Grade Apps

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading provider of data recovery, file backup, and disk management solutions, EaseU has observed that an increasing number of PC users encounter errors such as "Secure Boot is not enabled" or "MBR disk is not supported " when upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 or installing modern, large-scale software/games. Today, UEFI boot, Secure Boot, and GPT partition style are critical for system upgrades and software compatibility.

Market Trend

Growing demand for heavy-duty applications

Many high-end games, professional software, and cloud security applications now require Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 features, which are only supported when the system disk uses the GPT partition format.

Windows 10 support ends

With Microsoft ending Windows 10 updates on October 14, 2025, millions of users must upgrade to Windows 11. This operating system requires Secure Boot to be enabled and GPT partitioning for installation.

Without GPT, Secure Boot cannot be enabled, blocking Windows 11 upgrades and some new games or software.

EaseUS' Solution

To address these challenges, EaseUS Partition Maste offers a reliable and user-friendly solution. This disk management software can convert MBR to GPT without losing any data. Check the table to learn how EaseUS Partition master makes MBR to GPT conversion safe and worry-free: