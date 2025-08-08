Rahul Gandhi A Man Of 'Urban Naxal' Mindset: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Aug 8 (IANS) Amid escalating political uproar over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claim of alleged irregularities in the electoral process, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday called the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha a "man with Urban Naxal mindset".

CM Mohan Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi first questioned the Indian judicial system, then the Armed Forces, and now he has started questioning the Election Commission's credibility, which is the bone of the country's democratic system.

"The way Rahul Gandhi publicly attempted to tarnish the Election Commission's image, it showed his mental bankruptcy. He is an Urban Naxal mindset man," the Madhya Pradesh CM said while reacting to the former Congress president's allegations of "vote theft", including in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections held in 2023.

Mohan Yadav, who replaced Madhya Pradesh's longest- serving chief minister and the current Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the BJP won 163 out of 230 seats in 2023 Assembly polls, strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi, demanding the Congress leader issue an open "Public Apology".

State BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal also slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying his allegations about vote theft were "irresponsible" and the Congress should worry about him.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal on Friday, Khandelwal said that there were no facts or basis for Gandhi's allegations of election fraud. The BJP leader made the statement after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited his residence on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Congress veteran and former chief minister Kamal Nath, who led the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections and lost badly, seems to have found some "relief" from Rahul Gandhi's claims (allegations) of alleged irregularities in the last election in Madhya Pradesh. "Irregularities occurred in MP Assembly elections in 2023," Kamal Nath wrote on X, while sharing Rahul Gandhi's video - a short clip in which Rahul Gandhi talks about Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2023.