Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market To Reach US $34.23 Billion By 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market?

Over the past few years, the market size for automotive brakes and clutches has seen consistent growth. The market is forecasted to expand from $26.65 billion in 2024 to approximately $27.5 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The expansion during the historical period can be credited to factors such as the emergence of early automobile development, an increase in vehicle mass and speed, the implementation of hydraulic brake systems, the need for enhanced safety features, and the progression of the automotive manufacturing techniques.

The automotive brakes and clutches market is anticipated to grow steadily, reaching $34.24 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Growth factors include the shift to electric vehicles, innovations in intelligent braking, focus on energy recovery, and emphasis on safety and autonomy. Expected trends involve the adoption of brake-by-wire systems, regenerative braking developments, lightweight materials, ADAS integration, and modular clutch designs.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Global Market Growth?

The automotive brakes and clutches market is predicted to flourish, propelled by the burgeoning automotive industry. This industry encompasses all business operations implicated in the manufacturing of vehicles, including the predominant components such as engines, bodies, tires, and batteries. An uptick in the automotive industry will amplify the demand for automotive brakes and clutches, given they're integral vehicle parts. For example, the Automotive Industry, a UK-based firm, reported in April 2024 that for the 21st month in a row, new car registrations in the UK saw a marginal increase of 1.0%, tallying up to 134,274 units. Thus, the burgeoning automotive industry is a driving force for the growth of the automotive brakes and clutches market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market?

Major players in the Automotive Brakes And Clutches include:

. FCC Co. Ltd.

. BorgWarner Inc.

. NSK Ltd.

. Valeo Service Group

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. Brembo SpA

. Continental AG

. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

. Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

. Exedy Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market?

Leading entities in the automotive brakes and clutches market are strategically focusing on creating cutting-edge solutions such as automatic clutch systems. This is aimed at augmenting driving comfort, bettering vehicle performance, and lessening fuel use, to meet the rising demand for sophisticated automotive technologies. Automatic clutch system denotes a technology that simplifies the clutch engagement and disengagement process in vehicles by removing the need for manual clutch pedal. For example, in May 2024, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, a luxury car company based in Germany, introduced the Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), an ingenious automatic clutch system specially designed for larger adventure motorcycles like the future R 1300 GS and R 1300 GS Adventure. The ASA system comes with electromechanical actuators that manage the clutch engagement and gear shifting automatically, assuring a smoother ride with two ways of operation: the manual mode (for standard shifting) and the automatic mode (for effortless gear transitions). The ASA enhances the riders' experience by minimizing the shift shock and preventing the engine from stopping, whilst integrating advanced safety elements like Active Cruise Control.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Report?

The automotive brakes and clutches market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), After Market

2) By Clutch Type: Friction Clutch, Dog Clutch, Hydraulic Clutch, Other Clutch Types

3) By Transmission Type: Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Other Transmission Types

4) By Application: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM): OEM Brake Systems, OEM Clutch Systems

2) By After Market: Aftermarket Brake Pads, Aftermarket Brake Rotors, Aftermarket Brake Calipers, Aftermarket Clutch Kits, Aftermarket Clutch Discs

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Industry?

In 2024, North America led the market for automotive brakes and clutches. The market report on automotive brakes and clutches covered various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

