Barco Developers Enters UAE With Plans For 2 Million+ Sq. Ft. Community Centric Residences

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, August 2025- Barco Developers, a new UAE-based real estate developer founded by a team of seasoned operators with over 25 years of experience across real estate, finance, consulting, F&B, and manufacturing, has officially announced its entry into the UAE property market with plans to develop over 2 million square feet of low- to mid-rise residential communities across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

Barco Developers's leadership has delivered successful real estate and investment projects across Europe and North America. The company now brings this global expertise to the UAE market with a clear vision: to develop value-based communities where comfort meets technology targeting the underserved end-user segment.

The first few projects are set to launch in Dubai South, starting with a thoughtfully designed residential development to be launched officially soon. The pipeline also includes upcoming launches in Arjan, Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), and Jebel Ali Hills, with a focus on emerging neighborhoods offering long-term livability and growth.

“With over 25 years of cross-sector experience, we've learned that lasting success lies in understanding real market needs and executing with precision. There's a clear opportunity to serve the growing number of professionals and families seeking more than just housing, we are here to serve those who want a connected, modern lifestyle at a fair price,” said Safdar Badami, Director at Barco Developers.

The focus on Dubai South for the initial projects aligns with the area's rapid transformation into a major business and residential hub, supported by proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and the Expo 2020 legacy infrastructure.

“At Barco, we're reimagining residential living in the UAE by bringing high-quality, Smart home communities to emerging markets. We're taking a disciplined, data-driven approach to development, one that prioritizes long-term value over short-term gains,” said Saadaat Bajwa, Director at Barco Developers.“Each of our projects is backed by rigorous market analysis, efficient design practices, and a commitment to sustainable construction.”

Barco Developers is focused on delivering homes that offer high utility, modern design, and tech-enabled amenities, designed for end users rather than short-term investors. By targeting mid-income buyers in key growth zones, the company aims to address an important market gap while creating long-term value for residents and stakeholders alike.

About Barco Developers:

Barco Developers is a UAE-based real estate development company driven by operators with over 25 years of cross-sector experience spanning real estate, finance, consulting, F&B, and manufacturing. Founded on the principles of process, delivery, and credibility, Barco Developers integrates full-cycle development with a long-term ownership mindset. With a growing pipeline of projects in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, Barco Developers is committed to building value-driven residential communities that blend smart technology, functionality, and comfort - tailored to the evolving needs of end users in the UAE.