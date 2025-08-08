Singer Aishwarya Majmudar Gives The Tradition A Fun Twist With The 'Nazaara The Shaadi' Track
Crooned and penned by Aishwarya, the tunes for the song have been scored by Harpreet 'Nikku', along with Aishwarya.
In a complete reversal of the traditional narrative, "Nazaara – The Shaadi" shows Aishwarya arriving at the groom's place with a bang to surprise him a day before the big ceremony.
Talking about the track, Aishwarya shared:“Weddings are one of the most beautiful celebrations of life. With 'Nazaara – The Shaadi', I wanted to keep the fun and festivity alive, but also challenge the idea that brides have to wait in the background. This bride rides in, makes noise, and celebrates love on her terms - and I think that's something a lot of women will relate to.”
“I guess brides today have really inspired me to flip the script. The way girls have taken over - not just in terms of being a super cool bride, but in general. Previously, girls used to be shy, quiet, and always the ones who were submissive to whatever was to happen. But things have changed pretty drastically over the past few years. They've really upped the quotient on how to be chill and cool - and how to redefine it for us. So I guess my real inspiration comes from women who have taken charge of their lives - and naturally, in turn, of everything that one's life can involve. So yes, brides have taken it up quite a big notch, and we are really happy to be inspired by them," the singer added.
Calling "Nazaara – The Shaadi" the new-age anthem to the Dulhan's entry, Aishwarya believes that every Dulhan will be able to relate to this.
"These days, the Dulha is beautifully decked up, so handsome, wearing the sehra - and it's also a tradition that the Dulha and Dulhan can't see each other's faces. So we've given that tradition a fun twist," she concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment