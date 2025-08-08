403
Top 5 games and tournaments driving regional eSports growth
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) The MENA region is home to 377 million gamers, nearly half the region's population. Governments across the GCC are pouring billions into national strategies to position gaming and esports as key growth sectors, with Saudi Arabia alone targeting a US$13.3 billion economic impact. In this context, MENATech Entertainment (a GGTech company) is leading this charge through a mix of competitive tournaments, collegiate engagement, and immersive gaming platforms.
Here are five of MENATech’s most impactful projects in the MENA region that highlight the breadth and ambition of its work:
1. GAMERGY MENA, Cairo, Egypt
MENATech's debut of GAMERGY in Cairo marked the largest regional event of its kind, drawing over 40,000 attendees over three days. Egypt’s 40 million-strong gaming community, including 7 million esports competitors, found a new home in a festival that combined high-stakes tournaments with influencer activations and live entertainment. The event featured top-tier competitions across Valorant, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends (LoL), and Rocket League, with winners sharing a prize pool of over EGP 2 million. With backing from the Egyptian Ministry of Youth & Sports, IMKAN Misr, Samsung, and Red Bull, GAMERGY MENA set a new standard for what large-scale esports events in the region could look like.
2. UNIVERSITY Esports Masters
UNIVERSITY Esports Masters, the leading esports project for students in the MENA region, was a talent discovery engine. Over 1,300 students from 50+ universities competed for USD 12,500 in prizes. Kamikaze UAE and PifthePaf took home titles in LoL and VALORANT, respectively, advancing to MENA finals. Through in-person campus tours, career talks, and workshops, MENATech connected students with real career pathways in broadcasting, event production, and digital marketing, turning competitive gaming into a launchpad for the future.
3. Emirates Esports Federation Partnership
The 2024 edition of the UNIVERSITY Esports Masters tournament took the collegiate model regional. MENATech partnered with the Emirates Esports Federation, a government-established body dedicated to advancing esports in the UAE by coordinating local activities and representing the country internationally. The collaboration gave university students a platform that extended beyond national borders, positioning esports as a driver of both competition and community across MENA. Featuring top university teams from the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Morocco, it showcased high-calibre gameplay and the power of cross-border collaboration.
4. AppGallery Gamers Cup Qatar
GGTech and Huawei Mobile Services MENA organized the AppGallery Gamers Cup Qatar, a high-impact, action-packed PUBG MOBILE tournament culminating in a LAN final in Doha in December 2024. Held under the guidance of the Qatar Esports Federation, the event featured a single-elimination format with intense online qualifiers. The top four teams advanced to the in-person finals, competing for a total prize pool of $20,000.
5. Temtem: Swarm
GGTech Studios and Crema expanded the beloved Temtem universe with Temtem: Swarm, a twin-stick shooter roguelite that introduced fast-paced multiplayer action to the franchise. The game exceeded 100,000 units sold and continued to evolve with regular updates, including 2025’s Omninesia Overrun patch, which added new content and gameplay mechanics, and the Endless Inferno patch that added a challenging map, new Temtem, co-op features, new gear, techniques and in-game achievements, and gameplay modes like Endless Mode and Hasty Mode. This project cemented GGTech’s depth as a game developer capable of bringing IPs to life for a global player base.
Powering the Region’s Gaming Evolution
The MENA region is entering a golden age of gaming, driven by youth demographics, mobile-first adoption, and state-backed investment. With national plans to develop 30+ competitive games in Saudi Arabia and position Dubai among the world’s top 10 gaming hubs by 2033, the opportunity is enormous.
MENATech Entertainment is helping to define this momentum. Whether it’s bringing 40,000 fans together in Cairo, launching new IPs, or embedding career pathways in university tournaments, the company is building the foundation for a globally relevant, regionally rooted esports future.
