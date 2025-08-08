Ironman Triathlete Turns Cancer Battle Into An Inspiring Guide For Overcoming Life's Ultimate Challenges

At 55, Reynolds had achieved what less than one percent of the world's population ever will: completing a 140.6-mile IRONMAN triathlon. But his celebration was short-lived. A routine PSA test revealed prostate cancer, followed by an even more shocking diagnosis during a colonoscopy: Stage 3B colorectal cancer - a potentially deadly disease that required immediate, aggressive treatment.

"I went from being at the peak of physical fitness to facing my own mortality," said Reynolds, President and CEO of Family and Children's Association (FCA) . "But I quickly realized that triathlon had been preparing me for this race I never signed up for."

Reynolds discovered that the grit, determination and focus forged through countless training sessions, the discipline required to push through "the wall" at mile 20 of a marathon, and the ability to stay calm in chaotic open water had equipped him with the tools he needed to survive cancer.

Through months of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, Reynolds maintained his leadership at one of Long Island's oldest and largest nonprofit organizations and coached others who had been newly diagnosed. His secret? Approaching cancer treatment like athletic training.

"Every Mile Matters" transcends the cancer memoir by offering practical wisdom for anyone facing life's inevitable challenges. Reynolds shares "training tips" for building comprehensive fitness - physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual resilience that extends far beyond athletics.

The book also serves as an urgent wake-up call about America's healthcare crisis. Reynolds contrasts his privileged access to excellent care with the devastating disparities that determine who lives and dies from cancer based on race, education, income, and geography.

With a Ph.D. in social welfare and 30+ years in healthcare and social services, Reynolds brings unique credibility to discussions of health policy and personal resilience.

"Every Mile Matters is a triumph of heart and soul in battling the demons of cancer," said world renowned race announcer and Voice of IRONMAN, Mike Reilly. "Jeffrey Reynolds has captured each defining moment of his cancer journey with honesty, passion, and remarkable clarity. Through his story, he teaches us powerful life lessons – and more importantly, how to live them daily."

"Every Mile Matters: Turning Triathlon Training into Cancer Triumph" is available now in multiple formats via Amazon and at EveryMileMatters .

Reynolds is available for interviews, speaking engagements, and appearances at cancer centers, athletic events, and healthcare conferences.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Reynolds

6315135757

[email protected]

SOURCE Causation, LLC