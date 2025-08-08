Citi Pharma Becomes Pakistan's Largest Antibiotics Producer With New Production Technology From Xin Weisheng

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- .Chinese machinery firm, Xin Weisheng , helps Citi Pharma become market leader.Xin Weisheng's production lines boost manufacturing speed fivefold.Success reduces Pakistan's reliance on medicine importsLeading pharmaceutical manufacturer Citi Pharma has become Pakistan's largest producer of antibiotics after partnering with Chinese pharmaceutical machinery provider Xin Weisheng and its cutting-edge production line technology.The achievement marks a significant step forward for Pakistan's pharmaceutical independence, enabling the country to meet healthcare needs through domestic production.In 2023, Pakistan imported over 126 million USD worth of antibiotics, with a significant 84% of those imports coming from China. This heavy reliance on external suppliers underscores the importance of local production initiatives like Citi Pharma's.Citi Pharma is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and is one of the largest API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) manufacturers in the country.Xin Weisheng has been working with Citi Pharma since 2021, installing automated aseptic production lines at their manufacturing facility in Phool Nagar, Pakistan.The advanced technology has transformed the company's manufacturing capabilities from 10,000 vials a day to 100,000 a day, enabling the rapid scale-up that led to their market-leading position in 2025.This partnership strengthens Pakistan's healthcare system by enhancing domestic manufacturing capacity, safeguarding against global supply chain disruptions, and ensuring timely, reliable access to essential medicines.Yuting Shao, Director at Xin Weisheng, said:"We are passionate about helping nations achieve pharmaceutical self-reliance to address critical public health needs."Our partnership with Citi Pharma exemplifies how advanced manufacturing technology can transform a country's healthcare capabilities, enabling domestic production that serves both economic and public health interests."Dr. Zameer Ul Hassan, Managing Director at Citi Pharma said:"It has been fantastic to partner with Xin Weisheng in helping us reach our goal of becoming a leading manufacturer in antibiotics."This achievement not only positions Citi Pharma as Pakistan's largest antibiotics producer but also contributes to our nation's pharmaceutical independence and ability to meet the healthcare needs of our people."

Matilda Handley

Higginson Strategy

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.