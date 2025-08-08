Suryakumar Yadav Shows Signs Of Asia Cup Availability By Batting During Rehab At Coe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has shown significant signs of achieving full fitness ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup by batting in the nets during his ongoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE).

In July, Suryakumar had undergone surgery for a sports hernia in the lower-right abdomen in Munich, Germany, and then checked into the CoE for rehabilitation. Though Suryakumar showed in a video on his Instagram account on Friday that he's resumed batting at the CoE, IANS understands that the right-handed batter already began his batting practice from the fag end of last week.

“Can't wait to be back doing what I love,” wrote Suryakumar in the caption of the video, where he's also seen doing exercises and running, all of which are a part of building his workload towards full fitness.

Suryakumar enjoyed a stellar run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by finishing as the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) after scoring 717 runs for the Mumbai Indians (MI), who played in Qualifier 2. He was the second-highest run-scorer of the season and was just behind Orange Cap winner B. Sai Sudharsan, who amassed 759 runs for the Gujarat Titans (GT).

India's next T20I assignment will be the Asia Cup happening in the UAE from September 9-28. So far, Suryakumar has an impressive track record as India's full-time T20I captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format post 2024 Men's T20 World Cup triumph.

Suryakumar has led India in 22 matches - 17 of those have resulted in wins. Across 83 T20Is, Suryakumar has accumulated 2,598 runs at an average of 38.2 and a blistering strike rate of 167.07. He last turned out on the cricket field for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in the Mumbai T20 League in June, making 122 runs in four innings.